Key Republican on impeachment inquiry says Hunter Biden indictment a ‘very small start’

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Thursday indicting Hunter Biden on federal gun charges is a “very small start,” while calling on Special Counsel David Weiss to “investigate everyone involved” in the Biden family’s alleged “fraud schemes and influence peddling.”

Comer’s comments come shortly after Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges out of Weiss’ investigation.

Biden was charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

HUNTER BIDEN INDICTED ON FEDERAL GUN CHARGES

These are the first charges Weiss has brought against the first son since being granted special counsel status last month.

“The Justice Department’s sweetheart plea deal fell apart after a federal judge refused to rubberstamp it,” Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital. “Mountains of evidence reveals that Hunter Biden likely committed several felonies and Americans expect the Justice Department to apply the law equally.”

“Today’s charges are a very small start, but unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the ‘Big Guy,'” Comer said.

Comer, along with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith are running the House of Representatives’ formal impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

House Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings and President Biden’s alleged involvement in those business dealings.

Other House Republicans reacted to the charges Thursday afternoon.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Biden’s DOJ thinks you’re stupid.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., questioned where additional charges against Hunter Biden could be, posting on X: “Where are the indictments for tax fraud, FARA abuse, money laundering, and sex trafficking???

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., posted: “Hunter being indicted is a sacrificial lamb Joe and the Deep State are hoping will be enough to distract the American people from all their crimes. Don’t fall for it. We want the ‘Big Guy.'”

“What are the odds that Hunter Biden is indicted on felony gun charges 6 DAYS before AG Garland testifies before Congress? I’m sure it’s just a coincidence,” Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, posted on X.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

And former President Trump, the current 2024 Republican frontrunner, took to his own Truth Social to react.

“This, the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump said. “One down, Eleven to go! The Democrats, with all of their horrible, very unfair, and mostly illegal Witch Hunts, have started a process that is very dangerous for our Country.”

“They have opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box, and it is possible that the USA will never be the same again. SO SAD!!!” Trump posted.

Trump was indicted four times this year and is the first former president in United States history to face criminal charges. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges in all jurisdictions and has blasted the prosecutors who brought charges against him, suggesting they are participating in 2024 “election inteference.”

“THE DEMOCRATS MUST STOP INTERFERING WITH OUR UPCOMING 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,” Trump added. “THE WEAPONIZATION & CHEATING MUST STOP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Meanwhile, as a next step in the impeachment inquiry, a source familiar told Fox News Digital that Comer will now pursue bank records from the personal and business accounts belonging to the president’s son Hunter and his brother, James.

COMER TO PURSUE HUNTER, JAMES BIDEN PERSONAL BANK RECORDS AS NEXT STEP IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

The source said Comer will also seek additional transcribed interviews with Hunter Biden business associates, including Eric Schwerin and Rob Walker.

The source also told Fox News Digital that the House Oversight Committee could hold a public hearing related to the investigation in the coming weeks, but a witness for that expected hearing has not yet been decided.

Meanwhile, the charges against Hunter Biden come after an original plea agreement collapsed in July. He was expected to plead guilty in July to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of a plea deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

Hunter Biden was forced to plead not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and one felony gun charge.

Garland tapped Weiss to serve as special counsel with jurisdiction over the Hunter Biden investigation and any other issues that have come up, or may come up, related to that probe.

The White House declined to comment.