Kristi Noem joins immigration raid to catch ‘dirtbags’ in major sanctuary city

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined an immigration enforcement raid in New York City on Tuesday, and saw Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers nab “dirtbags” in the sanctuary city.

“Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody – thanks to @ICE,” Noem said on X alongside a video of an arrest.

“Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets.”

SENATE CONFIRMS KRISTI NOEM AS TRUMP’S DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

Noem was confirmed Saturday by the Senate to lead the Department of Homeland Security. She made it clear during her confirmation hearing that tackling illegal immigration and border security were two of her top priorities.

DHS posted images of the enforcement operation, confirming she joined the operation in NYC: “Getting the bad guys out of our country.”

TRUMP DHS MAKES KEY MOVE AGAINST MIGRANTS ALLOWED IN VIA CONTROVERSIAL BIDEN PAROLE PROGRAMS

A DHS spokesperson said the dawn operation targeted “murderers, kidnappers, and individuals charged of assault and burglary.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Justice Department were also cooperating with ICE. Among the arrests was a Dominican National wanted on an Interpol Red Notice for a double homicide in the DR. He fled to the United States. The operation is expected to continue through Friday.

The operation marks the latest in a number of raids across the United States, where officers have targeted public safety threats in major cities and elsewhere. Border czar Tom Homan oversaw a raid Sunday in Chicago and DHS said on Monday that it has removed and returned 7,300 illegal immigrants in the first week of the administration. Deportation flights have gone to Mexico, Jordan, Brazil and El Salvador.

ICE said on Monday that it had made 1,179 arrests in a single day, and had issued 853 detainers – requests that illegal immigrants in custody be turned over to ICE on release. New York City is one of a number of “sanctuary” cities that do not cooperate with ICE detainers, although Mayor Eric Adams has softened that stance in recent months, saying he is prepared to work with ICE on deporting violent criminals.

Adams met with Homan ahead of the administration taking office about ways that the city could cooperate with the administration.

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.