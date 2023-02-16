KY Gov. Andy Beshear signs bill to fund a veterans nursing home

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Wednesday that allocates more than $16 million in a final round of funding to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.

The bill signing at the statehouse culminated efforts spanning more than a decade to put a state veterans home in the fast-growing city in south-central Kentucky.

The measure, which sailed through the legislature, will allocate $16.6 million from the state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund to complete construction of the $53 million veterans center. The 60-bed skilled nursing facility is expected to be completed in 2024, the governor’s office said. Construction workers broke ground on the project late last year, anticipating the state’s funding approval.

“Today is another example of how, when we work together, we can do what’s right for our people — especially our heroic veterans,” the Democratic governor said.

The bill’s completion means full funding is in place for the facility, said state Sen. Mike Wilson.

“More than a decade in the making, we have broken ground and can now look forward to the completion of this wonderful, much-needed new facility to support our veterans and their families,” said Wilson, a Bowling Green Republican.

The bill was one of the first to become law during the 2023 legislative session, reflecting the state’s commitment to its veterans, said Republican state Rep. Michael Meredith. It means local veterans will receive quality care close to home, he said.