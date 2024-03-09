Laken Riley’s mother blasts Biden as ‘pathetic’ for getting daughter’s name wrong during SOTU

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Laken Riley’s mother slammed President Biden on Friday for saying her daughter’s name incorrectly during his State of the Union speech Thursday night.

The president seemed to refer to the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student, who was allegedly killed by a Venezuelan migrant in the country illegally last month, as “Lincoln” rather than “Laken” in his speech.

“Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many thousands of people are being killed by legals?” the president said in an off-script moment prompted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shouting at Biden, “Say her name!” while he was discussing the border crisis.

“Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it’s pathetic! If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!” Laken’s mother, Allyson Phillips, wrote on Facebook in response after someone noted Biden called her “Lincoln” and said he was trying to “minimize” her murder by invoking his son Beau’s death from cancer.

Former President Trump said late last month while he was at the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, that he had spoken to Riley’s parents who are “devastated.”

“The parents are devastated, and they’re incredible people,” he said. “This is a Joe Biden invasion. A Biden invasion. I call him crooked Joe… the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.”

Trump added, “A beautiful 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia was barbarically attacked. She was on a morning run… she was a beautiful young woman. I spoke to her parents yesterday. They are incredible people. They are devastated beyond belief. She was so beautiful in so many ways.”

Trump visited the border on the same day that Biden made a speech in Brownsville, Texas, another border town.

Riley, a nursing student from Augusta University, was found dead on the University of Georgia campus on Feb. 22, after her roommate reported to authorities that she had not returned home from her morning run.