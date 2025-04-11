Lawyers for Columbia anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil blast Rubio evidence letter: ‘Two pages, that’s it’

Attorneys for anti-Israel protester Mahmoud Khalil criticized a two-page letter from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying the entire case against their client rests on shaky allegations.

The letter, which was filed in an immigration court this week and published Thursday, said the Trump administration has the authority to expel noncitizens whose presence in the country damages U.S. foreign policy interests.

The memo alleges that Khalil, a legal permanent U.S. resident and Columbia University graduate student who served as spokesperson for anti-Israel protesters during large demonstrations, participated in “antisemitic protests and disruptive activities.” His presence in the U.S. would have “potentially serious adverse foreign consequences, and would compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest.”

“Two pages, that’s it,” Marc Van Der Hout, one of Khalil’s lawyers, told reporters during a virtual news conference Thursday. “Yet this administration wants to silence Mahmoud, wants to silence people speaking out against the government of Israel or the government of the United States.”

The Trump administration is attempting to deport Khalil over his activities at the Ivy League university last year. Federal Judge Jamee Comans said she will rule Friday on whether Khalil can be deported or if he must be freed.

“I think the bigger picture here that we all need to keep focus on is that tomorrow’s hearing has momentous implications, whether the government can act in violation of the Constitution, to deport someone, is front and center, and our position is that it cannot,” said Johnny Sinodis, another one of Khalil’s lawyers.

The attorneys also accused the Trump administration of forum “shopping” in an effort to argue their case against Khalil in a friendly court.

“Just as the government was trying to manipulate jurisdictional rules to keep Mahmood out of federal courts in New York and New Jersey and into the federal circuit in Louisiana where the law is very favorable to the government,” said Baher Azmy, the legal director of the Center for Constitutional Rights.

Azmy said government lawyers are trying to argue the case in immigration court, which “has to largely accept what the secretary of state has said about Mahmood and largely defer to the executive’s conclusions about the fact that he is a threat to foreign policy simply because the secretary of state says without analysis or evidence.”

Khalil was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on March 8. The Trump administration has targeted noncitizen, anti-Israel protesters for deportation.

After his arrest, Khalil was taken to Louisiana and Rubio revoked his green card.

Khalil has characterized his arrest as “indicative of anti-Palestinian racism.”