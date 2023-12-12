Legal online sports betting coming to Vermont next month, Gov. Scott announces

Vermont sports fans will be able to bet online starting early next year when mobile sports betting kicks off in the state on Jan. 11, Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday.

The state Department of Liquor and Lottery picked DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics Sportsbook to operate mobile sports wagering platforms in Vermont, he said.

“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports wagering several years ago, and it’s good to see it come to fruition,” Scott said in a statement. “Vermonters and visitors alike will soon be able to access a regulated sports wagering marketplace, which will come with important consumer protections and generate revenue for the State.”

He signed a bill into law in June legalizing online sports betting in Vermont, joining nearly three dozen other states.

Each year the Department of Liquor and Lottery, in consultation with the Department of Mental Health, will provide a report to the Legislature on the impact of sports betting on problem gambling in Vermont.

Operators will also be required to annually provide the state with a responsible gaming plan that includes information about the posting of materials related to problem gambling; resources to be made available to bettors with concerns about problem gambling; house-imposed player limits; and self-exclusion programs.

The sports betting operation is expected to bring in up to $7 million in revenue to Vermont during the first full year, Scott said.

“We are excited to offer sports enthusiasts the ability to engage in sports wagering in Vermont with three of the industry’s top companies,” Department of Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight said in a statement.

A pre-registration period starts Tuesday, allowing operators to do marketing and pre-register players before the January launch date.