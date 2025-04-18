Letitia James launches high-dollar fundraiser after alleged mortgage fraud case

Embattled New York Attorney General Letitia James is hitting up supporters for big bucks just days after the Trump administration accused her of alleged fraud involving several homes she owns.

The money bid is in the form of an invitation to an event on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. calling for contributions starting at $500 and climbing to an eye-popping $18,000, the maximum allowed by New York law, in support of her 2026 re-election bid.

The invite features a photo of James framed by a circular gay pride flag.

The high-dollar fundraiser will be hosted at the home of left-wing activists Rod Grozier and Rob Smith, the latter of whom is the CEO and founder of The Phluid Project, a gender-neutral clothing company.

“Letitia James is fighting for our rights every single day. This is our opportunity to show Letitia that we have her back,” the event page on lefty fundraising website ActBlue reads.

The New York AG this week became the subject of a federal criminal referral over allegations she falsely claimed in official public documents in August 2023 that her “principal residence” was a home in Norfolk, Va.

James, who also has a home in Brooklyn, bought the Virginia property with her niece that year, when she was already in office as attorney general of New York.

New York requires its AGs to live in the state for at least five years before being elected and also while in office.

A document involving power of attorney for the Virginia purchase and viewed by The Post was signed by James in August of that year complete with the declaration, “I intend to occupy this property as my principal residence.”

The Post spoke to several of James’ alleged Virginia neighbors Wednesday, none of whom reported ever seeing her at the property.

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte detailed these and other allegations of James playing fast and loose with residency requirements in a letter to US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The criminal referral also accused James, whose salary is $220,000, of misrepresenting the number of apartments for a building she owns in Brooklyn — saying it has four units, when city Department of Buildings records say it has five. That’s a key distinction because buildings with four or fewer units qualify for mortgages with better terms.

Pulte said these issues could amount to criminal charges, including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and false statements to a financial institution.

In a previous statement, James’ office has lashed out at the Trump administration for “weaponization of the federal government” and provided some details about her ownership of the properties.

But her spokesman did not specifically deny the allegations against her.

Her camp did not immediately respond to a Post request for comment on the fundraiser.