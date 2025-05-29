Lindsey Graham draws Democratic Senate challenger who previously lost congressional race

A South Carolina pediatrician and former Democratic House candidate announced Wednesday that she is now running to replace Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in the upper chamber of Congress.

Dr. Annie Andrews, who lost by about 14 percentage points to Mace in the 2022 election, announced her campaign through a roughly three-and-a-half-minute political ad in which she describes Graham as “full of s—.”

Andrews, wearing scrubs and seen interacting with young patients, says she has been a pediatrician in South Carolina for about two decades, and that parents trust her to “treat their kids for just about everything you can imagine.”

She then points to a series of X-rays.

SEN. GRAHAM RESPONDS IN KIND TO TRUMP’S JOKE ABOUT WANTING TO BE POPE: ‘KEEP AN OPEN MIND’

“This is an X-ray of a kid with measles pneumonia, a condition easily prevented by vaccines. This is a kid with cancer, one of the diseases the NIH doesn’t have the funding to study anymore, and this is a kid who’s been shot, which despite being the number one cause of death for children in America is no longer classified as a public health crisis,” Andrews says.

She then shows a final X-ray image of a child with constipation.

“And this kid, and there’s really no other way to say this, is quite literally full of s—,” Andrew says, before showing a video of Graham. “And this is an adult who is also completely and unequivocally full of s—. Roll the tape.”

The ad plays several conflicting clips of Graham in which he criticizes President Donald Trump, including by describing him as a “kook” and telling him to “go to hell,” and then videos showing Graham supporting him.

Graham was initially critical of Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, but the senator later became one of Trump’s most vocal supporters.

“It’s embarrassing, and South Carolina deserves better,” Andrews says, announcing her campaign for U.S. Senate.

She then goes on to criticize several Trump allies and Cabinet secretaries, including DOGE adviser Elon Musk, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“An unelected billionaire is taking a chainsaw to Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ healthcare. The vaccine-denying brain worm guy is gutting our nation’s healthcare system. The wrestling lady is elbow dropping the Department of Education,” Andrews says. “And a guy who can’t even organize a text thread is running the Department of Defense.”

“And Lindsey Graham voted to confirm every single one of these people,” Andrews claims, despite the Senate not voting to confirm Musk, who was a “special government employee.”

The ad cuts to Andrews banging her head on a table, saying, “It’s a lot.”

MACE SOUNDS OFF ON STOCK TRADING IN CONGRESS, PELOSI REMAINS SILENT: ‘SOMETHING DOESN’T ADD UP’

“All while backing Trump’s plan to cut taxes for millionaires and billionaires while raising yours,” she continues, showing footage of Graham speaking with Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Andrews says Graham, 69, has been a senator for half of her lifetime and “as it turns out, most senators don’t get better with age.”

“Lindsey is going to tell you that I’m radical, I’m crazy because that’s what weak men do when they feel threatened by strong women,” Andrews says. “But here’s the thing, I’m literally a busy mom and a pediatrician who plays peek-a-boo with my patients, watches Bluey with my kids – I love Bluey – and spends most of my free time shuttling them to dance, taekwondo and football.”

“Say hi kids,” Andrews says to her children in the back of her vehicle. They respond, “Hi, kids!” and Andrews tells the camera, “So radical.”

“I also just happen to be someone who isn’t afraid of a fight,” Andrew says. “And like so many of you, I’m worried about what the future holds for our kids and our state.”

“Everything from failing schools to closing hospitals. The climate crisis and rising prices. To tariffs hurting our ports and auto industry. Worrying won’t do anything, but stepping up to join me in this fight just might. A fight where we put common sense over culture wars and hope over hate. Right now, Lindsey Graham is counting on all of us to stay quiet. And that means one thing, it’s time to get loud.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Graham’s office for comment on Thursday.

In an interview with The Hill, Andrews reportedly said Graham “changed his position on nearly every issue” throughout his 22 years in the Senate and doesn’t “stand for anything other than himself.”

Graham last won re-election in 2020, defeating Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison by 10 percentage points. Harrison had raised more than $100 million to unseat Graham but was unsuccessful.

Andrews told The Hill that Harrison “ran a great campaign, but it was in the middle of the COVID pandemic which really hamstrung their ability to have an effective field operation.” She said the country now was in a “very different moment,” pointing to issues that she described as “attacks on our health care system” and “attacks on the social safety nets that are really the bedrock and foundation of this country.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrews worked at the Medical University of South Carolina for about 15 years until 2023. She told The Hill she currently has a part-time role at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. and a faculty appointment at George Washington University. She has medical licenses in Washington, D.C., and South Carolina. She told The Hill she plans to renew her license in South Carolina, which is set to expire next month.

If elected to the Senate, she told The Hill, she wants to prioritize making the child tax credit permanent.