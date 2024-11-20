Lindsey Graham urges GOP not to form ‘lynch mob’ ahead of Gaetz confirmation

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, on Wednesday urged his Republican colleagues not to form a “lynch mob” to block President-elect Trump’s controversial choice of Matt Gaetz to be U.S. attorney general.

Neither should the GOP-controlled Senate give Gaetz a “rubber stamp,” Graham said in a statement that called for a fair process after he met with the prospective nominee and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

“My record is clear. I tend to defer to presidential cabinet choices unless the evidence suggests disqualification,” said the South Carolina senator.

“I fear the process surrounding the Gaetz nomination is turning into an angry mob, and unverified allegations are being treated as if they are true. I have seen this movie before.”

Graham appears to be alluding to the 2018 confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which was rocked by unproven allegations of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh emphatically denied Ford’s claims, and she was never able to identify the time and place of the alleged assault or provide corroborating witnesses to support her account.

Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed, mostly along party lines, after Ford provided emotional testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Graham served as chairman.

Trump’s selection of his close ally Gaetz to lead the Justice Department caught many Republicans by surprise since he does not have prior law enforcement experience and also faces misconduct allegations. Gaetz resigned from Congress shortly after Trump made the announcement.

Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which subpoenaed him as recently as September for an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct with a minor. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and had told the panel he would “no longer voluntarily participate” in its probe.

The firebrand ex-Florida lawmaker has not been convicted of any charges related to these allegations. He was previously under a yearlong investigation by the DOJ, but federal prosecutors ultimately decided against an indictment.

Still, the allegations could make Gaetz’s confirmation more difficult even in the Republican-controlled Senate. A source familiar has told Fox News Digital that Gaetz is “working the phones” to address concerns from GOP senators ahead of his confirmation hearings next year. He is also making the rounds with Vance on Capitol Hill to meet with senators directly.

“The meetings have been productive with AG nominee Gaetz listening to senators’ thoughts on the role of the DOJ and the confirmation process. Gaetz is looking forward to meeting with more senators throughout this process on the Hill,” a Trump transition official told Fox News Digital.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said earlier this week that he had a “nice chat” with Gaetz and that the congressman “wants to have the chance to clear his name in a hearing.”

Graham urged his colleagues to give Gaetz that chance.

“I would urge all of my Senate colleagues, particularly Republicans, not to join the lynch mob and give the process a chance to move forward. After years of being investigated by the Department of Justice, no charges were brought against Matt Gaetz. This is something we should all remember,” he said Wednesday.

“I would also urge my colleagues to go back to a time-tested process, receive relevant information, and give the nominee a chance to make their case as to why they should be confirmed. This standard – which I have long adhered to – has served the Senate and country well.”

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.