Lloyd Austin warns against isolationism and insists Ukraine absolutely can win war against Russia

EXCLUSIVE: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defended U.S. restrictions on long-range missiles in Ukraine and insisted the war-ravaged nation “absolutely” can defeat Russia even without such capabilities in an interview with Fox News.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the U.S. this month to present his “victory plan,” a key provision of which was lifting restrictions on ATACMS and other U.S.-provided long-range missiles to strike military targets inside Russia.

Ukraine claimed the long-range missiles could thwart Russia’s deadly glide bombs, and many U.S. lawmakers turned up the pressure on President Biden to unleash the long-range missile capability.

“Isn’t this just extending the war by not giving them those permissions?” Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin asked Austin, while in Rome.

Austin said Russia had already moved the aircraft it uses for glide bombs out of ATACMS range, 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

“I think they have the ability to continue to conduct long range strikes, and they will,” Austin reasoned, “Ukraine has a lot of capability that we provided in terms of drones.”

“They also have the ability to produce their own drones right now. They’re highly effective. As a matter of fact, we’ve seen them conduct attacks or operations that are some 400 kilometers beyond … the border and even further.”

AUSTIN WARNS ‘NO SILVER BULLET’ TO DEFEAT PUTIN AS US AID HANGS IN BALANCE AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

Austin insisted he and his military counterparts are working to develop a plan of action to implement Zelenskyy’s “victory plan.”

“You know, we’ve said all along that Ukraine will be a part of NATO at some point in the future. … We’re really developing an action plan … to support President Zelenskyy’s strategic plan.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Austin admitted that he is “of course” concerned about the growing trend of isolationism in the U.S.

“We are a global power. We have interests all around the globe, and we’re going to need to continue to do what’s necessary to protect those interests,” said Austin.

“There’s no question in my mind that if Putin is successful, he will continue to do what he’s done. And, of course, all of the Baltic states are very concerned about, about that they rightfully feel that they would be next on the menu.”

And as the conflict barrels toward the three-year mark in February, Austin said he believes Ukraine can win and offered his definition of victory.

“Ukraine absolutely can win,” said Austin. “And we define winning as Ukraine being a sovereign state that can defend its territory and deter aggression in the future.”

The defense secretary did not define whether that meant Ukrainian territory should be defined by its pre-2022 borders, whether it should include the Crimea region Russia annexed in 2014 or whether Ukraine would give up territory Russia has captured in exchange for peace.

ZELENSKYY VICTORY PLAN: REPLACE US TROOPS AT OUTPOSTS IN EUROPE WITH BATTLE-HARDENED UKRAINIANS

As some Republicans grumble about the $100 billion worth of resources the U.S. has offered Ukraine, Austin insisted aid to Ukraine has not affected U.S. readiness and provides jobs in the U.S.

“Every grenade that we take out of our inventory, that’s got to be replaced by something else. Either that type of munition or something better. Now, every time that we draw capability of our inventory and we replace it with something, and those munitions, those weapons are made in the United States of America. And that means good jobs for people in a number of states in this country. And I think this is an investment that we actually benefit from.

“We do not send cash over to Ukraine. We draw down equipment, whether it be vehicles or weapons or munitions, and replace those weapons or munitions with something that’s probably a little bit more modern and more effective.”

Austin’s comments come as Ukrainian defense chief Kyrylo Budanov announced that some 11,000 North Korean troops are in Russia and will be ready to fight Ukraine by Nov. 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our intelligence analysts are really looking hard at this,” said Austin. “If this is true, this is very concerning, and if it is true, it speaks to the point that Putin must be weakened to a greater extent than most people think.”

South Korea’s spy agency said last week it had confirmed that North Korea sent 1,500 special operation forces to Russia this month. Both North Korea and Russia have denied the movements.

Austin also responded to concerns that European NATO members are not paying their fair share of aid to Ukraine.

“They’re contributing a lot … I convene a group every month. It consists of 50 countries from around the world. … And that group has together contributed some $51 billion of direct security assistance to Ukraine. Germany has committed $31 billion worth of security assistance. And I think that’s remarkable. And there are some smaller countries as a percentage of GDP that have contributed more than the United States.”