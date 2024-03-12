Locking it up: Trump, Biden, expected to clinch GOP, Democrat presidential nominations in Tuesday’s primaries

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

President Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to make their 2024 general election rematch official on Tuesday.

That’s when the Democratic incumbent and his Republican predecessor in the White House are all-but-certain to officially clinch the two major party presidential nominations, as Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington State hold primaries.

With no major challengers left, both Biden and Trump are expected to collect all or nearly all the delegates up for grabs in Tuesday’s contests, putting each of them over the top and making them the Democratic and Republican presumptive presidential nominees.

Trump swept 14 of the 15 GOP primaries and caucuses a week ago, on Super Tuesday – which moved him much closer to officially locking up the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. And Trump’s last rival for the nomination – former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – dropped out of the race the day after Super Tuesday.

Trump currently has 1,075 delegates. He needs 1,215 to lock up the nomination.

Fifty-nine GOP delegates are up for grabs in Georgia, with 40 at stake in Mississippi and 43 in Washington State. Nineteen more delegates are up for grabs in Hawaii, which holds a Republican presidential caucus later in the evening.

In the Democratic nomination race, Biden has 1,866 delegates. The president, who also swept 14 of 15 contests last week, needs 1,968 to clinch renomination.

Georgia should put Biden over the top if he captures all 108 delegates up for grabs. Thirty-five Democratic delegates are at stake in Mississippi, with another 92 in Washington State.

Both Biden and Trump made campaign stops Saturday in Georgia, which is also a crucial general election battleground state. Georgia was one of a half dozen states that Biden narrowly carried four years ago as he defeated Trump to win the White House.

The rematch between Biden and Trump is the first for the White House since 1956 – when Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated former Democratic Gov. Adlai Stevenson of Illinois as they faced off for a second time.

