Louisiana lawmakers weighing constitutional amendment that would send more juvenile offenders to adult jails

Lawmakers in Louisiana are proposing an amendment to the state constitution that will drastically change penalties for juvenile offenders.

Senate Bill 2 was approved by a 28-9 vote in the Senate and sent to the House of Representatives, where it was reported with amendments and referred to the Legislate Bureau.

If the bill passes the state legislature, it would remove restrictions on sentencing juvenile offenders and allow them to be sent to adult jails for less violent crimes, like theft.

Under current Louisiana law, juveniles can be charged as adults for a handful of violent crimes, including murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, rape and armed robbery.

“We feel like the juvenile issue is one of utmost importance, and there’s just no reason to delay it,” said La. House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson (R-District 27).

District Attorneys Phillip Terrell, Hillar Moore, Tony Clayton, Billy Joe Harrington, Brad Burget, Perry Nicosia and Christine Russell were present and some testified.

The proposal would also need voter approval statewide because it will add a constitutional amendment to state law.

A number of people who support the bill claim it will be beneficial for public safety.

“The bill will assist District Attorneys, judges, and law enforcement in combating juvenile crime. LDAA leadership and a number of district attorneys appeared in committee support,” according to a Facebook post by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Detractors believe not only is the bill too broad, but the onus is on the people to invest time toward improving America’s youth, not incarcerating them.

Lady Carlson of Together Louisiana told local outlet KALB, “If we invest in after-school programs, activities for youth … our schools are abysmal. We’re towards the bottom of almost every indicator. We’re not investing in our kids. So, how do we think they’re going to excel?”