‘Lunatic’ Democrat ripped for ‘demonic’ video message demanding ICE agents ‘get the f— out’ amid CA chaos

A California Democratic lawmaker was widely criticized by conservatives on social media after posting a message online telling federal agents arresting illegal immigrants in Los Angeles to “get the f— out.”

“ICE get the f— out of LA so that order can be restored,” Rep. Norma Torres posted on TikTok Friday as protests and riots were breaking out over the raids. Conservatives on social media quickly reacted to the video, accusing Torres, who was born in Guatemala and became a U.S. citizen in the 1990s, of fomenting the violence and vitriol against ICE officers that unfolded over the next few days.

“This is a sitting member of Congress,” conservative influencer account Libs of TikTok posted on X.

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS SLAM NEWSOM, BASS FOR LETTING LA BURN WITH RIOTS AMID TRUMP IMMIGRATION BLITZ

‘Torres is a sitting member of Congress and a complete lunatic,” conservative influencer Paul Szypula posted on X.

“Demonic possession,” White House director of communications Steven Cheung posted on X.

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson called Torres “deranged” in a post on X and several users, including Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, called for Torres to be expelled from Congress.

“Arrest her now,” the conservative influencer account Catturd posted on X.

“Found a Communist in Congress,” author James Lindsay posted on X.

FEDERAL OFFICIALS SLAM DEMOCRATS FOR ‘DANGEROUS’ RHETORIC AS ICE AGENTS FACE VIOLENT MOBS IN LA, NYC

“Make it an ad,” conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Torres’ office for comment.

President Trump sent 2,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles to help “keep peace” as immigration protests descended into riots, and to prevent a repeat of the 2020 unrest that saw the Democratic governor of Minnesota “let his city burn,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said on Sunday.

During the riots, ICE officers were targeted with violence that included throwing rocks and other projectiles along with vandalism in the form of graffiti calling for violence against ICE officers.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks shared a photo of one Border Patrol agent’s bloody hand, which was injured by a rock flying through the windshield.

Federal sources said agents could have been killed by the flying debris.

Several arrests have already been made for assault on a federal agent, Banks confirmed.

