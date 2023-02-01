Maine Gov. Mills nominates new state Supreme Court justice

A judge who has served for two decades at the Superior Court and District Court levels was tapped Wednesday by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Justice Wayne Douglas, of Old Orchard Beach, was first nominated to serve as a judge by former Gov. Angus King in 2002.

“Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to the fair and impartial administration of the law position him well to serve the people of Maine on the Supreme Judicial Court,” Mills said.

The nomination must be confirmed by the Maine Senate, which is controlled by Democrats.

During his time on the Superior Court, Douglas has presided over the York County Treatment and Recovery Court, which provides monitored treatment and supervision of people facing criminal charges who are committed to addressing their substance use disorder and mental health issues.

He also initiated a mental health docket in York County to expedite cases involving people experiencing mental health issues.

Douglas, 71, holds degrees from Bates College and the University of Maine School of Law.