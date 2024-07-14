Major Democrat demands Secret Service protection for RFK, Jr after suspected Trump assassination attempt

A major Democrat is demanding independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. be provided Secret Service protection following the suspected assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis took to social media just hours after the shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, calling on President Biden to change his administration’s previous decision to deny Kennedy Secret Service protection.

“I encourage [Biden] to immediately provide secret service protection for [Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.],” Polis wrote on X.

Kennedy’s campaign racked up $1.4 million in debt by early spring to a private security firm, while the Biden administration has repeatedly denied his requests for Secret Service protection.

Kennedy has assailed Biden for having rejected at least three requests for protection while on the 2024 campaign trail, going back to last year.

The Biden administration has maintained that Secret Service protection for Kennedy “is not warranted,” according to a letter obtained by Deseret News. According to Kennedy, that was despite several documented death threats against him.

Kennedy’s father, the late former Democratic New York senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, the late former President John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated in the 1960s.

Kennedy appeared on Fox News following the assassination attempt against Trump, and praised the Secret Service agents who rushed to protect Trump amid the shooting, but avoided leveling further criticism at the Biden administration for denying him protection.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

