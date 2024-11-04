Major pollster drops final battleground poll numbers

The final New York Times/Siena College Battleground poll of the 2024 race shows a razor-tight election in the battleground states just days before the election.

Former President Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona, while Harris enjoys a lead in Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Wisconsin. Michigan and Pennsylvania are tied between the two candidates, according to the poll.

“Too close to call,” Siena Research declared in a social media post about the poll.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: ARIZONA IS TRUMP’S TO LOSE, BUT THIS ELECTION IS ANYONE’S TO WIN

In Arizona, the only state where Trump has a lead, the former president is up four points on Harris, 49-45.

Meanwhile, Harris has a one-point lead in Georgia (48-47), two points in North Carolina (48-46), three points in Nevada (49-46) and two points in Wisconsin (49-47).

The poll comes just two days before an election that promises to be one of the closest in recent memory, with the New York Times/Siena poll not being the only one showing tight margins.

5 NUMBERS THAT WILL DECIDE THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Trump enjoys a 2.9 point lead in Arizona, a 1.2 point lead in Nevada, a 0.3 point lead in Pennsylvania, a 1.4 point lead in North Carolina, and a 2.3 point lead in Georgia.

Harris, meanwhile, has a slim lead of 0.3 points in Wisconsin and a 0.6 point lead in Michigan.

The New York Times/Siena College battleground poll also sampled the Senate races in the battleground states for the final time, showing Democrats Rep. Ruben Gallego in Arizona, Elissa Slotkin in Michigan, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Sen. Jacky Rosen in Nevada, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin, with a lead in their respective races. No Republican Senate candidate held leads in their races, the poll showed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Times/Siena College poll interviewed 7,879 voters in seven battleground states between Oct. 24 and Nov. 2, with a margin of errors of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points in Arizona, 4.1 percentage points in Georgia, 3.7 points in Michigan, 3.6 points in North Carolina, 3.6 points in Nevada, 2.9 points in Pennsylvania, and 3.4 points in Wisconsin.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.