Major pro-life group knocks on 4 million doors in 2024 swing states

FIRST ON FOX: Susan B. Anthony Pro-life America, a group that seeks to “end abortion” in the United States, has knocked on 4 million doors in swing states to reach voters they say can be persuaded to oppose candidates and ballot initiatives that would expand abortion access.

Earlier this year, the group set out an ambitious goal of raising and spending $92 million to boost candidates for office who advocate for laws restricting abortion. Now, Susan B. Anthony Pro-life America representatives say they have met that goal and have a strong ground game in key battleground states, where volunteers are making the case that Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is too extreme on abortion.

Rachel Schroder, a Hillsdale College senior who volunteered as a canvasser and deployed to Milwaukee, Wisc., for three days, told Fox News Digital in an interview that voters were open to changing who they support when engaged conversationally, face-to-face.

“We know that Kamala Harris and [Wisconsin Democratic Senator] Tammy Baldwin both have refused to set any sort of limits on when abortions can be done in pregnancy, even when a baby is fully developed, can live outside the womb and can see and hear its mom’s voice,” said Schroder, adding that Baldwin voted against a GOP-backed bill to require medical care for babies who survive an attempted abortion.

“This is way too extreme for Wisconsin. This is way too extreme for America. And we’re just here to inform voters so that they can make the commonsense choice when they go to the ballots in November.”

Reached for comment, Baldwin spokesman Andrew Mamo said the Wisconsin senator is “proud to champion the Women’s Health Protection Act which would restore the protections afforded by Roe v Wade ensuring women, not politicians like Eric Hovde, can make their own decisions about their health care.”

More than one thousand students like Schroder participated in Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s voter contact program and knocked on over 1 million doors, the largest ever for the program. National Field Team Director Patricia Miles said the group has reached more than 10 million low-turnout and persuadable voters in eight battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and the aforementioned Wisconsin.

Similar to that of other advocacy groups throughout the United States, SBA Pro-Life America has reached voters through a variety of means like digital, messaging, mail and phones.

Abortion was tied with immigration for second-place as the most important issue for voters in the 2024 cycle, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College survey. Twenty-seven percent of voters said the economy ranked as their chief concern, and immigration and abortion followed at 15 percent each.

The stakes are high this November since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, permitting states to enact their own laws governing abortion. Republican lawmakers have sought to restrict the procedure, calling it immoral to kill an unborn baby. Several Democratic states have expanded abortion access, arguing that the government should not exert control over women’s bodies and that the decision to terminate a pregnancy rests solely with women and their doctors.

Ten states have abortion-related ballot measures this year, including Arizona and Florida, where voters will decide if the right to terminate a pregnancy should be constitutionally protected. Support for expanding abortion rights has crossed party lines. Voters in red states including Kansas and Ohio have previously given majority approval to ballot measures that enshrined abortion rights, dealing stinging blows to the pro-life movement.

“When we see states like Kansas who are supporting abortion in their state constitutions, it’s deeply troubling because we know that every baby cradled in their mother’s womb deserves to be cradled in their parent’s arms,” said Schroder.

But she remains hopeful that when women in crisis pregnancies are shown the resources available to them through groups like SBA Pro Life America, they will choose not to abort.

“I see a pro-life future because I see so many other students like myself who are willing to sacrifice their school breaks to defend life. I see my community. I see my friends. I see my family saying this is important to us and it’s not just important to us, but this is an issue the American people are paying attention to. And I think the American people is a deeply compassionate people.”

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment.