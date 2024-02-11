Majority of Americans believe both Biden and Trump are too old for another term: poll

A large majority of Americans believe both President Biden and former President Trump are too old to serve another term in the White House.

Eighty-six percent of Americans think Biden, 81, is too old to serve another term as president, while 62% think the same of Trump, 77, according to the results of a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Concerns about the ages of Biden, who is seeking a second consecutive term as president, and Trump, the Republican frontrunner looking to return to the White House after losing his 2020 re-election bid, have been growing. An ABC report on the poll notes, citing an ABC News/Washington Post poll in September, that 74% believed the president was too old to service another term and 49% believed the same about the former president.

BIDEN LEAD OVER TRUMP SHRINKS WITH THIRD PARTY CANDIDATES ADDED

That trend became even more clear in the most recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, which found that 59% of Americans believe both candidates are too old, the report notes.

But there was also a partisan difference in how voters viewed candidates from their own party, with 73% of Democrats believing Biden is too old to serve another term compared to just 35% of Republicans who believe the same thing about Trump.

Trump bested Biden on which candidate was better suited to handle immigration and the border, with 44% of respondents favoring Trump, compared to 26% who believe Biden is more trustworthy with that task. Voters also gave the edge to Trump in handling crime (41%-28%), the economy (43%-31%), and inflation (41%-31%).

HALEY ARGUES TRUMP AND BIDEN ARE ‘GRUMPY OLD MEN’

Meanwhile, Biden had an edge over Trump when it comes to which candidate respondents trust more with issues such as abortion (37%-28%), health care (38%-28%), and climate change (39%-22%).

Neither campaign immediately responded to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll was conducted between Feb. 9-10 and surveyed a random sample of 528 U.S. adults, with a margin of sampling error of 4.5 points.