Manhattan DA’s office sued for records related to Trump prosecution

EXCLUSIVE: America First Legal is suing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office for records of any communication related to the prosecution of former President Trump between prosecutors and the Biden-Harris campaign, the Democratic National Convention and other groups.

America First Legal (AFL) filed the lawsuit Monday morning.

The organization is seeking documents and communication between Bragg’s office and the Biden-Harris campaign, the DNC, Color of Change and CREW.

It is also seeking records related to efforts to raise money off the prosecution of the former president in New York v. Trump.

AFL is also looking to see if records exist between Bragg’s office and Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter — Loren Merchan — who runs a Democrat-affiliated political consulting firm, Authentic Campaigns.

“It is incumbent for Alvin Bragg’s office to meet its transparency responsibilities. The public record now reveals a direct contradiction between statements from the U.S. Department of Justice and Bragg’s own office about coordination between the two,” AFL Vice President Dan Epstein told Fox News Digital.

“And now it would appear that groups like Color of Change may be coordinating activities between Washington, D.C., and New York City behind the scenes.”

AFL describes Color of Change as a far-left, Soros-funded group. The organization issued a statement characterizing the prosecution of Trump as the “fruit of our labor.”

AFL says the group visited the White House 16 times and met with both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The lawsuit comes as part of America First Legal’s ongoing investigation into Bragg’s office over concerns of impartiality, politically motivated prosecution and the weaponization of the justice system.

AFL sued Merchan last week for refusing to turn over his financial disclosures amid questions about his daughter’s work at Authentic Campaigns.

The CEO of Authentic reacted to the subpoena last week, saying the allegations against the company are “completely false and purely politically motivated.”

Under New York law, judges are required to file annual financial disclosures, which are required to be made available upon request.

Trump was found guilty in an unprecedented criminal trial on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree after a six-week trial stemming from Bragg’s investigation. Trump had pleaded not guilty.

His legal team has moved to appeal the verdict.

Merchan granted Trump’s request to delay sentencing until after the presidential election. The sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26.