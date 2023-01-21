March for Life attendees say work ‘far from over’ six months after Roe v. Wade overturned

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Marching forward — that was the theme for the 50th annual March for Life in Washington D.C. on Friday. Thousands of people gathered in the nation’s capital for the first time since the historic Dobbs v. Jackson decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Every year since 1974, pro-lifers have been bringing their signs and slogans to show their support for the unborn, praying and hoping that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. The first march took place on the one-year anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was handed down by the Supreme Court on January 22, 1973.

Those prayers were answered last year and now, organizers of the March for Life say their fight is just getting started. Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, told Fox News Digital said this year’s event will be an opportunity to reflect, celebrate and look forward to what’s next.

“Our biggest focus in addition to our national march is our state march initiative,” Mancini said. “In 2022, we were in five states. This year, in 2023, we’re doubling that: we’ll be in ten states. And we plan, over the course of the next 5 to 7 years, to be in all 50 states.”

Fox News Digital spoke to attendees at the March for Life who say their work in the pro-life movement is “far from over.”

“It’s actually the beginning of a new movement because now the marches are for next generations and future generations to even abolish the word abortion,” one woman shared.

“People think that just because Roe v. Wade was overturned, that this is the end of the battle, so to speak,” one man told Fox News Digital. “But this is just the beginning.”

When asked what work still needs to be done, an Anglican priest said it should be “easier for women to make the right decision. And there’s only one decision.”

“Students for Life Action is pushing ‘protection at conception’ bills in a lot of states around America. So we need to push for protection at conception,” a Students for Life student spokesperson said.

One attendee says despite the new ruling, “the meaning of the event is still very strong because we have to work for this on the state level now, trying to change hearts and minds, to respect life in the womb, and to protect the unborn.”

Mancini said there is “a lot of joy” at the event this year following the Dobbs ruling last summer.

“There is this zeal and enthusiasm and joy that is just contagious. And they’ve got their creative slogans, their signs,” Mancini remarked. “The enthusiasm is very palpable this year.”

Mancini added that the March for Life has become “the largest, longest-running human rights demonstration worldwide.”