Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith, derail investigation of Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, announced Monday she will introduce a measure to remove funding for special counsel Jack Smith’s office and his investigation into former President Donald Trump.

“Today, I’d like to announce that I’m writing an appropriations rider to defund Jack Smith, special counsel, his office and the investigation,” Greene said Monday on the House Floor. “This is a weaponized government attempt to take down the top political enemy and leading presidential candidate of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to investigate Trump’s handling of classified documents that he removed from the White House and transported to Mar-a-Lago when his term ended.

Greene’s announcement comes as Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Miami, Florida, on 37 charges connected to the classified documents and alleged obstruction of justice.

TRUMP ARRIVES AT MIAMI HOTEL AHEAD OF ARRAIGNMENT ON FEDERAL CHARGES

Greene argued that Smith’s investigation into Trump is politically motivated and claimed there was a double standard between Trump and Democrats who also were found to have removed classified material.

“We cannot allow the government to be weaponized for political purposes,” she said. “I’d also like to ask all of my colleagues to join me in this effort. We have to use the power of appropriations to stop the weaponization of government, especially in light that we know that there are others who are guilty of true crimes.”

She also made comparisons between how the Justice Department was handling Trump’s case and how it investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“There should have been an investigation done into that,” she said.

REP. TAYLOR GREENE SUGGESTS ‘NATIONAL DIVORCE’ ON PRESIDENTS DAY

Greene also referenced classified documents belonging to President Joe Biden, which were removed during his time as vice president and later found in the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. Additional documents were found at his home in Delaware.

Special counsel Robert Hur is investigating Biden’s handling of classified documents.

“Don’t forget Joe Biden’s documents that are sitting in his garage next to his Corvette where the door opens and closes,” Greene said. “America sees this for exactly what it is and we will not allow it to stand.”

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz expressed support for Greene’s proposal.

“This is an Article I flex! I’m so here for it,” he wrote on Twitter.

NEARLY HALF THE COUNTRY SUPPORTS TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT BUT BELIEVES POLITICS WERE INVOLVED: POLL

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Sunday that the House should act in accordance with its constitutional duty to conduct oversight.

“Congress can and should hold the Biden DOJ accountable by defunding their efforts during the appropriations process, executing the Holman Rule to remove and defund corrupt officials, and conducting oversight on its baseless investigations,” Biggs said in a tweet.

In a 49-page indictment, Smith argued Trump intentionally took secret documents with him as he left the White House in January 2021.

These documents included “information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack,” Smith said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith’s office also said the former president spoke to other people about the classified material. He also precariously stored them inside a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom and a storage room at his club and residence at Mar-a-Lago, the special counsel alleged.