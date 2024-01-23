Marjorie Taylor Greene heads to New Hampshire to support Trump: ‘Live Free or Die!’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she’s going to New Hampshire to support former President Donald Trump ahead of the first-in-the-nation primary election on Tuesday.

Greene announced on social media that she is heading to the Granite State to support Trump in his push for the top of the GOP ticket in 2024, proclaiming the former president will have an “historic” win.

“I’m so excited to be heading to The Granite State today to support President Trump in the first in the nation primary!” Greene wrote on Monday. “Tomorrow’s victory will be historic!”

“Live Free or Die!!” she added, quoting the New Hampshire state motto.

Greene’s name has been thrown around in recent years as a potential running mate for Trump as he vies for his second term.

However, Trump has not made a decision on who will be joining him on his 2024 ticket.

Still, speculation has been fueled by the Georgia Republican’s appearances at Trump’s rallies, and she has been a top surrogate for the president before.

Greene’s travel comes before the critical New Hampshire primary election.

The GOP primary field has dwindled down to two major names, Trump and his former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign on Sunday.

Trump and Haley are both campaigning hard ahead of Tuesday’s primary, and a win for either of them is crucial.

If Trump wins, he will likely solidify himself as the GOP nominee for president in 2024, setting up a rematch with President Biden.

However, should Haley win, it creates a chink in Trump’s armor and allows for a narrative boost to the former South Carolina governor.

Trump, who is running a third straight time for the White House, stands at 57% support in a daily tracking poll released on Monday by Suffolk University, the Boston Globe and NBC10 in Boston, with Haley at 38%. Both candidates received two-point bumps with the departure of DeSantis, who was a distant third in New Hampshire in the single digits.

Fox News Digital reached out to Greene and Trump’s campaigns for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed reporting.