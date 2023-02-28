Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ in restaurant by ‘insane’ woman: ‘Completely out of control’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Monday night that she was “attacked” by an “insane woman” at a restaurant and yelled at by the woman’s son over her political stances.

The congresswoman claims the incident was sparked by a difference of political opinions and that the mother-son duo had “no respect” for opposing viewpoints.

“They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views,” Greene wrote in a tweet. “They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”

Greene said she was at a table working with staffers and did not even notice the mother and son until they “turned into demons.”

“I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons,” she explained. “People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.”

The Republican firebrand has previously been subject to threats, as well.

Federal prosecutors announced earlier this month that a New York man had pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Greene’s office in Washington, D.C.

Joseph F. Morelli, 51, admitted to leaving several voicemail messages in March 2022 that targeted Greene.

“I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you,” Morelli said in one of the messages.

Greene’s office did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital about Monday’s alleged attack.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report