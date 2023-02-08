Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts ‘liar’ as Biden claims GOP wants to cut Medicare, Social Security

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., screamed, “liar” after President Biden claimed during his State of the Union address Tuesday that some Republicans aimed to cut Medicare and Social Security programs.

“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years,” Biden remarked. “That means if Congress doesn’t vote to keep them, those programs will go away.”

"Other Republicans say if we don't cut Social Security and Medicare, they'll let America default on its debt for the first time in our history," he continued. "I won't let that happen. Social Security and Medicare are a lifeline for millions of seniors."

Immediately after the remarks, the Republican side of the chamber quickly began booing and yelling back at the president.

Biden then added that he wasn’t “saying it’s the majority of you” and that Republican lawmakers could “contact his office” for proof.

The president and Democrats in Congress have repeatedly claimed that Republicans were planning to use their majority to cut funding for Medicare and Social Security. However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said last week that cuts to Medicare and Social Security were off the table ahead of a meeting with Biden.