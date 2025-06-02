Marjorie Taylor Greene slams FDA green lighting of mNEXSPIKE COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Not MAHA at all!!!’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., slammed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s move to give the green light to Moderna’s mNEXSPIKE COVID-19 vaccine.

“Not MAHA at all!!!,” the congresswoman wrote in a post on X, using the acronym for the phrase “Make America Healthy Again,” calling the move “Unreal.”

“MNEXSPIKE is approved for use in individuals who have been previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine and are 65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19,” an FDA letter to Moderna notes.

According to a Moderna press release, CEO Stéphane Bancel said that “COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, with more than 47,000 Americans dying from the virus last year alone.”

The company describes itself as “a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine.”

Greene has previously spoken out against COVID-19 vaccines, saying their FDA approval should be nixed.

“COVID-19 vaccines should have never received approval and they’ve known the entire time how bad the side effects are and deaths caused by them. It’s time to do the right thing. Stop the COVID-19 vaccines,” she declared in part of a tweet in March.

The congresswoman is currently serving her third term in the House of Representatives.