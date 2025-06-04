Marjorie Taylor Greene sounds alarm over AI provision in One Big Beautiful Bill Act: ‘I would have voted NO if I had known’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who voted to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in the House last month, slammed a provision of the proposal on Tuesday, noting that if she had realized it was in the measure, she would have voted against passage.

The provision Greene is sounding the alarm about would significantly restrict states from regulating artificial intelligence for a decade.

“Except as provided in paragraph (2), no State or political subdivision thereof may enforce, during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act, any law or regulation of that State or a political subdivision thereof limiting, restricting, or otherwise regulating artificial intelligence models, artificial intelligence systems, or automated decision systems entered into interstate commerce,” the provision reads, in part.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SLAMS FDA GREEN LIGHTING OF MNEXSPIKE COVID-19 VACCINE: ‘NOT MAHA AT ALL!!!’

Greene disclosed in a post on X that she did not know about that provision of the proposal when she voted to pass the measure last month.

“Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” she noted in the tweet on Tuesday.

“We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous. This needs to be stripped out in the Senate. When the OBBB comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, I will not vote for it with this in it. We should be reducing federal power and preserving state power. Not the other way around. Especially with rapidly developing AI that even the experts warn they have no idea what it may be capable of,” Greene added.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE AIRS FRUSTRATIONS, WARNS THAT SHE REPRESENTS A ‘NOT HAPPY’ REPUBLICAN BASE

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., responded to Greene’s post by tweeting, “You have one job. To. Read. The. F[—]ing. Bill.”

“Maybe instead of doing this you should have read the bill,” conservative commentator Dana Loesch tweeted in response to Greene’s comments.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act runs a bit more than 1,000 pages long.

Greene told Fox News Digital during a phone call on Wednesday that if she ever ceases to be “humble as a representative and willing to publicly admit that maybe I’ve made a mistake … then I shouldn’t be a representative.”

But the congresswoman explained that she believes that “this is a far more important discussion than Marjorie admitted that she missed reading a little clause” lodged within the lengthy bill.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE PUSHES BILL TO PUNISH THOSE WHO PERFORM GENDER TRANSITION MEASURES ON MINORS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greene said that she believes she should have “been able to trust Republicans, that we wouldn’t be destroying federalism in the One Big Beautiful Bill. That was what I didn’t expect. Because, state rights, that’s federalism. And Republicans are focused on reducing federal government power and protecting state rights. However, this bill literally destroys state rights for 10 years … destroys federalism.”

She said that regardless of which party is “in charge … this is something that we just can’t allow to happen.”

On Tuesday, business tycoon Elon Musk blasted both the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the lawmakers who voted to pass it.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he tweeted.