Maryland bill creating commission to study, recommend slavery reparations heads to governor’s desk

A Maryland bill creating a commission to study and recommend potential slavery reparations is now at the desk of Democratic Gov. Wes Moore.

Lawmakers in the Old Line State advanced the bill to Moore after it passed the state’s House by a 101-36 vote. Moore has said he will consider the legislation, according to The Associated Press.

In the bill, potential reparations are described as official statements of apology, monetary compensation, property tax rebates and social service assistance, including assistance with down payments on homes, business incentives, child care, debt forgiveness and college tuition payment waivers.

The measure, which was a top priority for the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, also seeks to study the lingering effects of racial discrimination in the state.

Baltimore County Del. Aletheia McCaskill, a Democrat, described the goal of a reparations commission when outlining the Black caucus’ legislative session priorities at the beginning of the year.

“The commission will carefully examine and evaluate a range of reparations proposals that will not only consider financial restitution, but will also explore strategies to support and uplift vulnerable communities that continue to suffer the lingering and evasive effects of discriminatory practices rooted in systematic racism,” McCaskill said.

Moore, who is Maryland’s first Black governor, has not said if he will sign the measure – only that he will consider it.

“I have said and long stated that the history of racism in this state is real,” he said to reporters, adding that the impacts “are still very much being felt and they’ve been structurally felt within the state of Maryland.”

Though, the governor has said the state is experiencing a tough budget year and he has the growth of Maryland’s economy in mind when viewing legislation.

Maryland is not the first state to consider such legislation. California lawmakers passed a bill last year that resulted in a formal apology for past racist policies and the return of land or compensation to families who had property unjustly seized by the government.

Also, last year, lawmakers in New York City passed legislation with goals to study the city’s role in slavery and consider reparations to descendants of slaves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.