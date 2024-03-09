Maryland Senate passes bill to allow illegal migrants buy health insurance

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Illegal migrants would be able to buy health insurance in Maryland under a new bill that recently passed in the state’s House and Senate.

On Friday, the Maryland Senate approved the “Access to Care Act” on a party line vote of 34-13.

The Maryland House previously passed a similar version of the legislation on a 101-34 vote in late February.

Each chamber will need to vote to approve the other’s before the legislation can be sent to Democratic Gov. Wes Moore.

Ninfa Amador-Hernandez, a policy analyst for the immigrant advocacy group CASA, told Maryland Matters that the bill is a “step forward” to ensure that all Maryalnd residents have access to healthcare.

“Maryland is a home for immigrants, and we see this bill as just another step forward to ensuring that all our Maryland residents have the best access and quality of life and care that they can have,” Amador-Hernandez told the local outlet.

Sources familiar with the legislation told Fox News Digital that the bill would add additional costs to Maryland taxpayers.

If signed into law, the legislation would allow undocumented citizens access to purchase health care at the same rate as American citizens.

The measure would also require the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange to submit a federal waiver application by July 1, 2025, to implement the program.

The waiver is needed since there are federal restrictions on undocumented migrants buying health insurance.

The program in Maryland could start as early as 2026, if a waiver is granted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.