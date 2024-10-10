Maryland Senate poll shows Democrat Alsobrooks maintaining lead in closely watched race

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks holds a healthy lead over Republican Larry Hogan in Maryland’s 2024 U.S. Senate contest, according to a UMBC poll.

The survey was conducted Sept. 23 to Sept. 28. When asked who they would vote for if the Senate contest “were held today,” 48% of likely Maryland voters picked Prince George’s County Executive Alsobrooks, while just 39% picked former Gov. Hogan, according to the poll.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, has endorsed Alsobrooks’ Senate bid.

GOP Presidential nominee Donald Trump told Fox News earlier this year that he would like Hogan to win the Senate race. And when asked whether he was endorsing Hogan, Trump replied, “Essentially I would be endorsing him, yeah.”

But Hogan indicated that he was not interested in the former president’s endorsement, saying during an interview with WTOP, “I didn’t seek it, I didn’t wanna have it, and I have no interest in it.”

Hogan has never voted for Trump and has said that he will not vote for Trump in 2024. In 2016, Hogan wrote in his father Larry Hogan Sr., and in 2020, he wrote in the late President Ronald Reagan.

Hogan has said that as a senator, he would support legislation to codify Roe v. Wade into law. Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022.

He has also indicated that he would not support confirmation of Supreme Court nominees who cannot earn bipartisan support.

“Today, I made a commitment to Maryland that, as Senator, I will only vote for nominees who can earn support from both sides of the aisle,” the moderate Republican noted in a recent post on X. “If there’s one place that we should not be playing politics, it’s appointments to the Supreme Court and the cabinet. Partisan gamesmanship undermines our most sacred institutions—in the Senate, I won’t be playing along.”

Maryland consistently goes to Democrats during presidential elections. The last Republican to win the state in a presidential contest was George H.W. Bush, who won Maryland in 1988.

The trend appears likely to continue in 2024.

Asked who they would cast their ballot for if the election “were held today,” 57% of Maryland likely voters chose Harris while just 35% picked Trump, according to the poll.

“There is a 95 percent probability that the survey results have the following percentage point sampling error from the actual population distribution for any given survey question,” the poll notes, listing a +/- 3.3% margin of sampling error for the sample of 863 likely Maryland voters.