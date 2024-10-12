Mask mandates return for health care facilities in deep blue state

Mask mandates are returning for a limited time during cold and flu season in the heart of deep-blue California’s San Francisco Bay Area.

With winter fast approaching, several Bay Area counties have recently issued health orders requiring that face makes be worn in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and other health care settings beginning on Nov. 1 and extending through either March 31 or April 30, 2025, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The new mandates were put into effect to prevent the spread of the flu, COVID and other seasonal illnesses. The requirements only apply to health care workers except in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, which also require visitors to put on masks. Santa Clara is also requiring that patients mask up, according to the outlet.

TOP REPUBLICAN DEMANDS ANSWERS AS BILLIONS IN FEMA RELIEF ARE STILL GOING TO COVID: ‘LEGITIMATE CONCERN’

Localities that have issued health orders include Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Napa counties.

Health care facilities that must abide by the orders include hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, dialysis centers and infusion centers.

HEART ATTACK AND STROKE MAY RISE AFTER COVID INFECTION, STUDY FINDS

Santa Clara County will exempt children under age 2 and people with medical conditions for whom wearing a mask could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.

Though far less restrictive than pandemic-era COVID mandates, the masking requirements still invited opposition from critics.

FORMER NIH OFFICIAL ACCUSED OF MAKING EMAILS ‘DISAPPEAR’ PLEADS FIFTH TO COVID SUBCOMMITTEE

“Mask mandates are making a comeback in California,” said Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., who faces a challenge from Democrat Jessica Morse. “My opponent, a Newsom staffer, supports toddler masking. America’s leading masker of 2-year-olds, Xavier Becerra, is plotting a run for governor. We must elect the right people to assure history doesn’t repeat itself.”

The masking orders are similar to health orders issued during last year’s cold and flu season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In January, several New York City public hospitals joined health care facilities in states across the country in reinstating mask mandates in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases and influenza infections.

The mandates were lifted once flu season ended.