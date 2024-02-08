Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey nominates former romantic partner to state’s high court

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has nominated her former romantic partner, with whom she shared a home for several years, to the state supreme court.

If approved, Massachusetts Appeals Court Associate Justice Gabrielle R. Wolohojian will serve as an associate justice of the Supreme Judicial Court. She would fill a seat left vacant by Justice David Lowy.

“There is no one more qualified or more well-prepared to join the SJC than Justice Wolohojian. I’m proud of that nomination, and I’m proud of nominating someone who is so deserving and so qualified. It is what the commonwealth deserves,” Healey told reporters during a press conference Wednesday addressing the matter.

Healey, the first woman and first open member of the LGBTQ community to be elected governor of the state, defended her choice, given her personal history with Wolohojian.

“Of course, I had a personal relationship with Judge Wolohojian for many years, so I happen to also know something about her character and her integrity and the kind of person she is,” Healey, a Democrat, added.

Healey said Wolohojian received the unanimous recommendation of the state’s Supreme Judicial Nominating Commission — a five-member board appointed by the governor. She has to go before the Governor’s Council, an eight-member board that reviews and approve judicial nominations.

Wolohojian, 63, wouldn’t have to recuse herself from cases involving Healey’s administration because she already presides over matter involving state agencies and the executive office, the governor said.

However, some disagree with the nomination.

“It is highly inappropriate for the governor to nominate to Massachusetts’ highest court an individual with whom she had a long-term romantic relationship in the past,” said Amy Carnevale, chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party. “This nomination clearly demonstrates a lack of accountability inherent in one-party rule.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.