Massachusetts’ Maura Healey becomes first lesbian elected governor in US

Democrat Maura Healey has made U.S. history in Massachusetts by becoming America’s first elected openly lesbian governor.

Healey, the Bay State’s current attorney general, is projected by Fox News’ Decision Desk to defeat Republican Geoff Diehl for the position. The result flips the seat after Charlie Baker, a Republican who served two terms as governor of Massachusetts, announced that he would not be seeking a third in 2022.

“Tonight I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out there. I hope tonight shows you that you can be whatever, whoever you want to be,” Healey told a raucous crowd of supporters gathered in Boston. “And nothing and no one can ever get in your way except your own imagination and that’s not going to happen.

“Tonight, to all of you, and to all of you out there, with the help of so many, we made history, didn’t we? We made history,” she added.

As of early Wednesday, with around 82% of the ballots being counted, Healey had 1,343,592 votes – about 63% – compared to Diehl’s 748,669, according to Fox News’ Decision Desk. Diehl also has conceded to Healey.

“I stand before you tonight proud to be the first woman and the first gay person ever elected governor of Massachusetts,” Healey said Tuesday night.

“To those who voted for me and to those who didn’t I want you to know that I’ll be a governor for everyone, and I’ll work with anyone who’s up for making a difference in this state,” she added. “I want you to know I understand what you feel, I understand where you are, and I’m going to do everything in my power to help you, because we are all in this together.”

On the other side of the U.S. in Oregon, Democrat Tina Kotek – another openly lesbian candidate – is narrowly leading Republican Christine Drazan in a gubernatorial race that Fox News Decision Desk indicates is still too close to call.