Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico launch early in-person voting

With a little more than two weeks until Election Day, Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico have each begun in-person early voting on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re casting a ballot in these states:

Key down ballot races

Voting also begins today in several battleground House districts. For a full list of competitive races, see the latest Senate and House rankings.

Nevada’s 3rd District: This district almost touches Las Vegas, but it stretches a long way west of that out to Henderson, Boulder City and rural Clark County. Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has served in the district since 2019; this year, she faces Republican Drew Johnson. This race is ranked Lean D.New Mexico’s 2nd District: New Mexico’s 2nd District occupies most of the southwest land area of the state. It includes Las Cruces and parts of Albuquerque, but it also has a chunk of rural vote. Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez won the district by just 1,350 votes in the midterms; this year, he faces the seat’s former Republican occupant, Yvette Herrell. This is a Power Rankings Toss Up.Nevada Senate: The Silver State also has a Senate race on the ballot. Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen seeks a second term in office, but faces Republican Army veteran Sam Brown. The Senate race is ranked Lean D.

How to vote in Massachusetts

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Massachusetts.

Voting by mail

Massachusetts has begun early voting. The deadline to turn in a mail-in application is 5 p.m. on the fifth business day before the election, which this year is Oct. 29.

The secretary of state’s website encourages mail-in voters to submit their applications “as early as possible,” and at least two to three weeks before Election Day. Applications may be submitted online, by mail or by email or fax.

Ballots can be returned by mailing them back in the envelope provided, hand-delivering them to a local election office, dropping ballots off at an early voting location during early voting hours or using a ballot drop box.

Ballots cannot be dropped off at a polling place on Election Day.

Early in-person voting

Massachusetts permits all registered voters to cast their ballots early at designated voting sites. The early voting period begins Saturday and extends through Nov. 1.

Voter registration

The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation in Massachusetts is 10 days before any election or town meeting. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 26.

Voters can register online, by mail or in person.

Massachusetts automatically registers citizens to vote when they apply for or renew a driver’s license, apply for MassHealth benefits or seek health insurance through the Commonwealth Health Connector.

How to vote in Nevada

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Nevada.

Voting by mail

Nevada has begun early voting. State law requires that all registered voters receive a ballot by mail. The period to receive a mail-in ballot is Oct. 16-22. Voters who do not receive their ballot in the mail should contact their local election office.

Returned ballots by mail must be postmarked before Nov. 5. The deadline to return a mail ballot in person is 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Nevada counties offer early voting in-person beginning Saturday, continuing through Nov. 1.

Voter registration

The deadline to register to vote by mail passed on Oct. 8. Those who wish to register to vote online must do so before Oct. 23.

Nevada has same-day in-person voter registration. Those who wish to register and vote on Election Day must present a valid Nevada driver’s license or Nevada ID card and must vote in-person at a polling location.

How to vote in New Mexico

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for New Mexico.

Voting by mail

New Mexico has begun early voting. Voters may request an absentee ballot or vote in person at their local County Clerk’s office or an early voting location before Election Day, according to the secretary of state’s website. No excuse is required to vote absentee.

Voters must request an absentee ballot by Oct. 22. The deadline to return a requested ballot is 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Voters have been able to cast their ballots in-person early at their local polling place since Oct. 8 and may continue to do so until Nov. 2.

Voter Registration

The deadline to register to vote is 28 days prior to an election. It passed on Oct. 8.

Same-day voter registration is available in New Mexico. Any eligible voter in New Mexico can register to vote or update their voter registration and then vote on the same day at their County Clerk’s office or at any polling location in their county on Election Day and participating Early Voting locations.

To register and vote on the same day, voters must present a valid New Mexico driver’s license or New Mexico identification card. Alternatively, voters may present a document that contains an address in the county together with a photo identification card.

