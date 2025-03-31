Massie and several GOP colleagues push proposal to require dual citizenship disclosure by political candidates

Several House Republicans are pushing a measure that would require federal political candidates to disclose their citizenship in foreign nations when designating their principal campaign committee.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital in a statement on Monday that he does not believe individuals with citizenship in foreign nations should serve in the nation’s legislature.

“Personally, I don’t think dual citizens should serve in Congress, but I ultimately decided to introduce a transparency bill requiring full disclosure of citizenship. Voters can then make the decision,” he noted.

Massie introduced the “Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act” last week. Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; and Clay Higgins, R-La. are original cosponsors.

In a statement included in a press release, Massie opined that dual citizens elected to serve in Congress should renounce their foreign citizenship.

“At a minimum, they should disclose their citizenship in other countries and abstain from votes specifically benefitting those countries,” he added.

“If we are going to continue to allow Members of Congress to acquire and retain citizenship in other countries, they should at least be required to disclose to voters all countries of which they consider themselves to be citizens,” Massie asserted.