Massie to field ‘bipartisan War Powers Resolution’ to bar US from Israel-Iran war, AOC signals support

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., announced on Monday evening that he plans to introduce a “a bipartisan War Powers Resolution” on Tuesday to prohibit American involvement in the Israel-Iran war.

“This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution. I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement. I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution,” Massie declared in a post on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rep. Massie for comment early on Tuesday morning.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif, responded to Massie’s tweet by noting in a post that he is “proud to co-lead this bipartisan War Powers Resolution with Rep. Massie that is privileged and must receive a vote.”

“No war in Iran. It’s time for every member to go on record. Are you with the neocons who led us into Iraq or do you stand with the American people?” Khanna said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., both indicated that they will support the move.

“Signing on,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in response to Massie’s post.

“I look forward to supporting this War Powers Resolution,” Tlaib declared in a post. “The American people aren’t falling for it again. We were lied to about ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in Iraq that killed millions + forever changed lives. It’s unconst’l for Trump to go to war without a vote in Congress.”

But GOP Rep. Mike Lawler of New York — who President Donald Trump endorsed for re-election in a Truth Social post last month — indicated that he is not on board.

“If AOC and Massie are a yes, that’s a good bet that I’ll be a no. Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea are not our friends or our allies — in fact they are working to undermine us and destabilize the free world. A nuclear Iran will seek to eradicate Israel and all but ensure WWIII. We cannot allow that to happen. We must stand with Israel,” Lawler declared in a post on X.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, introduced a joint resolution on Monday which declares, ” … Congress hereby directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

“It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the United States. I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict,” Kaine noted, according to a press release.

“The American people have no interest in sending servicemembers to fight another forever war in the Middle East. This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress.”