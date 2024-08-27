‘Masterful shapeshifter’ Walz gets pointed message from Minnesota voters at state fair booth

The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing this week, with attendees seen lining up outside a popular anti-Tim Walz booth to win “Never Walz” prizes after the Gopher State governor ascended to the second spot on the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket.

“Never Walz,” reads a massive sign on a booth at the state fair, which has attracted long lines of people waiting to receive “Never Walz” fans and T-shirts, Fox News Digital has learned.

The booth was set up by conservative nonprofit Action 4 Liberty MN, which allows attendees of the nation’s second-largest state fair to spin a wheel to win “Never Walz” signage and apparel.

“Our amazing supporters spin the wheel for a chance at a free T-shirt and a ‘Never Walz’ fan. We’re a nonprofit organization that promotes liberty by exposing the RINOs and Leftists when they betray liberty, and we work to mobilize our grassroots army of supporters and train them on how to wield their individual political power as effectively as possible,” Action 4 Liberty leader and former Republican Minnesota state Rep. Erik Mortensen told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Fair, which kicked off on Saturday and will run through Labor Day weekend, is anticipated to attract 2 million visitors. The “Never Walz” booth is a hot attraction on the fairgrounds, with Mortensen saying that even though they aren’t selling famed fair food, “our lines have been longer than most of the food booths.”

Walz is currently serving his second term as governor of the Gopher State, after serving in Congress representing Minnesota from 2007-2019.

Mortensen, who served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2021 to last year, is on Action 4 Liberty’s leadership team and explained that the grassroots group has long been spotlighting how Walz has “destroyed our state.”

“Action 4 Liberty has been leading the effort in MN for years in exposing Gov. Walz’s thirst for power. In 2021, our state fair booth was themed ‘Never Again’ referring to Walz’ unconstitutional lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine mandates. The booth was used to promote my ‘Never Again’ bill that would remove the governor’s ability to unilaterally declare an emergency and anoint himself the ‘King of MN.’ We Minnesotans know Walz best. He pretends to be some folksy Midwesterner, but he’s a thin-skinned, power-drunk tyrant that has destroyed our state and has repeatedly violated Minnesotan’s liberties,” Mortensen said when asked about the motivation and history behind the booth.

Videos spreading across social media show long lines of supporters waiting for their chance to spin the “Never Walz” wheel, with Mortensen saying attendees’ response to the booth has been “overwhelming.”

“The state fair representatives and police officers driving the state fair have repeatedly had to ask us to get our line out of the road and get closer to the curb,” he said.

“Most people in line tell us, ‘I’ve been trying to find your booth all day long.’”

Walz moved to the second spot on the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket earlier this month, when Vice President Kamala Harris named him as her running mate. Harris became the party’s nominee after President Biden bowed out of the race last month amid mounting concern over his mental acuity and 81 years of age.

Walz joined his party in Chicago last week for the DNC, where he officially accepted the nomination to run alongside Harris, and invoked his Midwestern, veteran and teaching background as he rallied support at the convention.

“Growing up in a small town like that, you learn how to take care of each other. That family down the road, they may not think like you do, they may not pray like you do. They may not love like you do. But they’re your neighbors. And you look out for them. And they look out for you. Everybody belongs. And everybody has a responsibility to contribute,” he said of his childhood in Nebraska before moving to Minnesota.

“For me, it was serving in the Army National Guard. I joined up two days after my 17th birthday, and I proudly wore our nation’s uniform for 24 years. My dad, a Korean War-era Army veteran, died of lung cancer a couple of years later. He left behind a mountain of medical debt. Thank God for Social Security survivor benefits.”

Mortensen did not mince words in comments to Fox Digital about Walz’s track record in Minnesota, slamming him as a “masterful shapeshifter” who “morphs into whatever image he feels he must to increase his political position.”

“Walz has signed legislation to strip parents of parental rights if they refuse to allow their minor children to get sex change surgeries. Walz signed the most extreme abortion bill into law that has NO limits on abortion. Because of Walz, 13-year-old girls can now get taxpayer-funded, late-term abortions in Minnesota without even telling their parents,” Mortensen said of Walz’s record.

Mortensen said that if elected, Walz “rules with an iron fist and seeks to destroy liberties all with a goofy smile on his face.”

“Gov. Walz is a dictatorial tyrant that has an insatiable appetite for power. He has made a living amassing that power by being a shapeshifting politician that creates a character he believes will successfully pull the wool over the eyes of voters just long enough to get elected,” he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign for comment on the booth and Mortensen’s comments, but did not immediately receive a reply.

