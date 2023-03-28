Matt Gaetz introduces Somalia war powers resolution, forcing vote on removing armed forces

FIRST ON FOX – Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is introducing a war powers resolution that calls for the removal of United States armed forces from Somalia, excluding those assigned to protect the U.S. Embassy.

“The American people have extremely low confidence in our military leaders and their ability to assess their own efficacy. How do they expect Americans to believe their justification of occupying Somalia when they can’t even determine who in their own training programs will lead a violent coup afterwards?” Gaetz said in a statement.

“While the Congressional War Machine has decided to rage on in Syria, they must explain how continuing the occupation of Somalia best serves the interests of the American people at home. If they cannot, it is incumbent upon the Congress to bring our troops home from Somalia,” the congressman said.

The war powers resolution would force a vote in the House of Representatives within 18 days of the resolution’s introduction. It would also mandate the removal of U.S. armed forces from Somalia no later than 365 days after the resolution’s adoption.

“When the House debated my resolution to withdraw troops from Syria, both Republicans and Democrats argued the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Afghanistan serves as a global permission slip for every neocon fantasy. They will argue the same for Somalia,” Gaetz said.

House GOP and Democrat members teamed up last week to kill a similar resolution from Gaetz that would require the U.S. to remove roughly 900 service members stationed in Syria, who some argue are beating back terrorists who could threaten the U.S. homeland if left unchecked.

The resolution ultimately failed in a 321-103 vote that split both parties; Republicans opposed it in a 171-47 vote, and Democrats rejected it 150-56.

Those against placing a small force in Syria argue that force is there without any authorization from Congress. The 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) is used as justification for such a move, with the argument that the resolution authorizes action against those who perpetrated the 9/11 attacks.

Gaetz and others members argue that Congress needs a more current authority to send troops abroad than one that was passed more than 20 years ago. Proponents for removing the service members also said the U.S. needs to stop acting as a “global police force” and should remove itself from Syria despite warnings that the country could play a determining role in the strength of ISIS and other terrorist groups.

“I do not believe that what stands between a caliphate and not a caliphate are the 900 Americans who have been sent to this hellscape with no definition of victory, with no clear objective and purely existing as a vestige to the regime change failed foreign policies of multiple former presidents,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, filed that resolution in late February following a Feb. 17 report from U.S. Central Command that four U.S. service members were wounded during a U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) helicopter raid in northeastern Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader.

