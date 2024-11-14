Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress over Trump nod to be attorney general, Johnson says

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., resigned from the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced.

Gaetz gave House GOP leaders his resignation notice on the same day President-elect Trump tapped him to be his Attorney General.

“I think out of deference to us, he issued his resignation letter effective immediately,” Johnson said. “That caught us by surprise a little bit. But I asked him what the reasoning was, and he said, well, you can’t have too many absences.”

The speaker pointed out that Florida state law gave the governor “about an eight-week period” to fill a House vacancy and that by doing so, “we may be able to fill that seat as early as Jan. 3.”

Johnson said he’s already in contact with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the matter.

This is a breaking story and will be updated…