Matt Gaetz uses McCarthy ouster, boos from colleagues to launch campaign fundraising push

Conservative firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., launched a new fundraising push Wednesday seeking to capitalize on his successful gambit to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as well as the sharp criticism he received from his GOP colleagues amid the effort.

“It’s Matt Gaetz and I need your immediate attention. I was just ATTACKED and BOOED by RINOs for asking you to weigh in and contribute to this fight. I will NOT be lectured by Republicans who grovel and bend knee for the lobbyists and special interests who have hollowed out this town and borrowed against the future of our future generations,” a text sent by Gaetz’s campaign and obtained by Fox News Digital read.

The boos mentioned in the text refer to those directed at Gaetz from Republicans while he was speaking on the House floor during Tuesday’s debate on the motion to vacate McCarthy. During his speech, Gaetz accused House leadership of being owned by lobbyists and special interests, and said he was “happy” to fund his political operation through Americans who wanted to “weigh in” on the fight.

“These lobbyists and special interests own our leadership and HATE that I fund my political operation by asking Patriotic Americans for $10, $20, and $30 at a time. We’re finally on the verge of ushering in REAL CHANGE to how Washington works, and I’m asking you to stand with me in this seminal moment,” the text continued, including a link to a donation webpage.

“The Lobbyists and Special Interests want Congress to work just the way it does: FOR THEM! I want Congress to work the way the Founders intended: FOR YOU! I’ve got more enemies than ever, just because I won’t bend the knee. Stand with me,” it added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gaetz’s office for comment.

Gaetz introduced the motion to vacate McCarthy late Monday, making good on a threat to do so amid clashes between different factions of the Republican Party over attempts to avert a government shutdown last week.

The final vote to remove McCarthy was a narrow 216-210, with Gaetz and seven other Republicans joining all Democrats in voting to oust him.