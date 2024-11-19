Matt Gaetz ‘working the phones,’ speaking to GOP senators despite difficult confirmation odds

Former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who President-elect Trump announced as his selection to be attorney general during his second term, is making calls to Senate Republicans ahead of his confirmation hearing next year.

Several GOP senators told reporters this week that they spoke with Gaetz by phone since Trump picked him to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ).

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that the former congressman “is dedicated to winning the support of senators for his nomination for the attorney general,” noting that “he has been working the phones.”

SENATE GOP INITIATES THUNE-ENGINEERED SLOW DOWN AS SCHUMER LOOKS TO STACK JUDICIAL VOTES

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Monday night that he spoke with Gaetz days prior. “He called me,” he said. “Very brief conversation.”

The senator would not divulge any additional information about their call. Mullin and Gaetz have had a tense relationship in the past, and the senator slammed him in an interview at the time, bringing up allegations that he had slept with an underage girl.

“There’s a reason why no one in the conference came and defended him because we had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor… of the girls that he had slept with. He’d brag about how he would crush [erectile dysfunction] medicine and chase it with an energy drink so he could go all night,” he said at the time.

GOP CRIES FOUL ON DEM BORDER SPENDING BILL THEY SAY WOULD DRAG OUT MIGRANT CRISIS

Gaetz denied Mullin’s claim when he made it. Gaetz has not been convicted of charges related to these allegations. He was previously under a yearlong investigation by the DOJ that was prompted by allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a minor. However, the DOJ ultimately decided against pressing any charges.

The comments came amid former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s removal, which Gaetz was partially credited with.

Mullin recently said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” the Senate should “absolutely” have access to the House Ethics report that probed allegations into Gaetz, including sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and accepting improper gifts.

Not every Republican senator has been willing to go as far, with many being vague about whether senators should see it or will ultimately see the report during a confirmation hearing.

SPENDING BILL TROUBLE BREWS AS SEN MIKE LEE WARNS OF CHRISTMAS ‘SWAMPBUS’

Mullin, a close ally of Trump in the Senate, said he hasn’t spoken to the president-elect about the selection of Gaetz.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also said he spoke to Gaetz. “Had a nice chat with Matt Gaetz over the weekend,” he revealed on Monday. “He wants to have the chance to clear his name in a hearing. And I think that’s a great idea.”

“And I think we ought to have a hearing. I think we ought to move to it as quickly as we can in the new Congress.”

“The other night, before I left for the weekend, I don’t know about 10:30 or 11, I got a phone call from Congressman Gaetz, and I congratulated him, and he said, ‘Will I get a fair shake in the Senate?’” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said.

“And I said, ‘Absolutely. Just come on over, answer all the questionnaires, tell us the truth, tell us what your plans are for the agency, and I’m looking forward to it, and I hope you are too.'”

THUNE ‘ADAMANT’ ABOUT TRUMP SUPPORT, DRIVING MAGA AGENDA DESPITE TENSE PAST RELATIONSHIP

Kennedy said the conversation was quick and that the two don’t have plans for an in-person meeting yet.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that Vice President-elect JD Vance is planning to make the rounds on Capitol Hill this week, scheduling meetings with key Republican senators and Trump Cabinet nominees Gaetz and Pete Hegseth, who was selected by the preisdent-elect to run the Department of Defense (DOD.)

“President Trump’s incoming administration is moving at an accelerated schedule in order to make good on getting key nominees confirmed in order to start delivering for the American people. Rep. Collins (VA), Rep. Gaetz (DOJ), Pete Hegseth (DOD), and Rep. Stefanik (UN) will all begin their meetings this week with additional Hill visits to continue after the Thanksgiving recess,” Brian Hughes, a Trump-Vance Transition spokesman, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Gaetz faces an uphill battle when it comes to a potential confirmation in the Senate, as it would take just a handful of Republican votes to deny him. The Senate GOP will only have a 53-person majority next year and several GOP senators have already expressed concerns about Gaetz.

“He will never get confirmed,” a Republican senator, granted anonymity to speak freely, told Fox News Digital after Trump’s selection was revealed.

One Senate Republican source simply said, “Ain’t gonna happen,” about the prospect of Gaetz’s confirmation.