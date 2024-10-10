Mayorkas doubles down, hammers ‘pernicious’ misinformation amid FEMA criticism

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday doubled down on his fierce criticism of those he accused of deliberately spreading false information about the work the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is doing during hurricane season.

“There is so much false information being spread, and we cannot have people relying on that false information or actually deterred from seeking relief that’s available to them that they need because of that false information,” Mayorkas said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” before Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida on Wednesday night. “It’s really pernicious.”

Mayorkas, along with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FEMA, have been under pressure over the handling of Hurricane Helene. DHS has been pushing back against claims online that it has diverted resources to illegal immigrants, that it is out of money, that it has been slow in responding and that it is blocking recovery flights.

Focus on the agency was fueled when Mayorkas said last week that FEMA does “not have the funds to make it through the season,” although he said it did have enough for “immediate needs.” The administration has pushed for Congress to return and pass a spending bill to provide additional funding for the hurricane season.

But the questions over funding led critics to look at the $650 million provided for grants to help illegal immigrants in the Shelter and Services Program (SSP). It led to accusations, including from former President Trump, that money that could have gone to disaster relief was being diverted. The administration pointed to the fact that the funding is congressionally appropriated and is separate from the much larger Disaster Relief Fund. But Republicans have still expressed concern that an “entanglement” in the border crisis has had a knock-on effect.

Others have pointed to a possible political bias after an “equity” blueprint went viral, saying, “Diversity, equity, and inclusion cannot be optional.”

Republicans have accused the administration of mishandling the response more broadly, with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accusing it of “egregious errors and mistakes” and a lack of leadership.

But FEMA and DHS have been pushing back against numerous viral online claims they say are false, including claims that FEMA grants must be repaid, that it is distributing aid based on demographic characteristics and that it is restricting airspace for recovery operations.

President Biden has also slammed “reckless, irresponsible and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies that are disturbing people.”

On Wednesday, Mayorkas warned that misinformation can stop recovery efforts.

“Historically, this country has come together as one in times of crisis, in times of disaster. We need that history to be lived today. We cannot have the irresponsible voices that actually wreak damage to individuals in need and prevent survivors from seeking the relief that is available to them,” he said.

He had made a similar appeal on Tuesday night on MSNBC, speaking on the impact on the workforce and on the ability for individuals to get help.

“It is extraordinarily damaging. Most of all, it is extraordinarily damaging to the survivors of Hurricane Helene, of natural disasters. Individuals lose trust in their government, they are reluctant to seek the assistance that they need to meet their immediate demands — food, water, shelter. They don’t seek it. They are entitled to it. They need it,” Mayorkas said. “We implore them to ignore the false information that is being spread and to seek the help that we have available to them.

“It is also extremely demoralizing to our federal law, our emergency response personnel, the state and local emergency response personnel who are risking their lives in the service of those in need. When we reach into flooded zones, when we reach into a home that has been destroyed to assist another individual, we don’t ask about their party affiliation. We are there to help, and they need to understand that. They need to trust us. They can rely on us.”

Earlier this week, Mayorkas warned that people “are not seeking that relief because of the disinformation, the intentionally false information they are receiving.”