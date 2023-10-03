McCarthy ally calls Gaetz an ‘a–hole’ as tensions between Republicans flare over motion to vacate speaker

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., an ally to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, did not mince words when it comes to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., ahead of a vote over whether to vacate the speakership.

“I prefer, you know, common sense over chaos. I think that we should be focused on governance rather than grandstanding, and the fact that we have one a–hole that is holding us up and holding America up is a real problem,” D’Esposito said in an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Asked if he felt Gaetz introduced a motion to vacate as part of a personal vendetta against McCarthy, D’Esposito said, “With Matt Gaetz, absolutely. It’s definitely personal.”

“He’s more focused on raising money, also going after the speaker of the House, than focused on putting good policy in place and moving this country forward,” D’Esposito said. “We have 45 days to put appropriation bills on the floor and pass them and that’s what we should be doing.”

Gaetz’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Addressing the issue of McCarthy’s speakership, Fox News Digital asked D’Esposito whether House Republicans had enough votes to table a motion to vacate.

“It’s a work in progress, and we’ll see how it goes,” D’Esposito told Fox News Digital, “I think that anybody, anybody who has been around Speaker McCarthy before knows that he’s a fighter and that you never give up on him, and he never gives up.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., reportedly told the House Democratic Caucus to vote to remove McCarthy, and said Democrats should vote against any attempt to delay a motion to vacate. Gaetz has claimed McCarthy will be forced to work with Democrats to save his speakership, as the GOP maintains a majority by a razor-thin margin.

The initial vote on McCarthy, which is to table the Gaetz’s vacate proposal, not to actually vacate, is expected at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.