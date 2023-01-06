McCarthy confident he’ll clinch speaker’s gavel Friday night: ‘I’ll have the votes’

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Friday that he’s confident he’ll have the votes to get elected House speaker when the chamber reconvenes at 10 p.m. for the 14th roll call vote.

“Yes,” McCarthy told a reporter when asked if he would have the votes to become speaker Friday night.

When asked if McCarthy would be able to convince two GOP holdouts, Reps.-elect Eli Crane, R-Ariz., and Matt Rosendale, R-Md., the California Republican replied, “I’ll have the votes.”

‘GET IT TOGETHER’: THE WILDEST MOMENTS FROM THE HOUSE FLOOR DURING DAYS-LONG SPEAKER BATTLE

“Because I counted,” McCarthy said when asked again why he’s confident he’ll cross the finish line Friday evening.

McCarthy flipped 15 Republican holdouts on Friday morning after an agreement was struck between friends and foes of McCarthy, including many members of the House Freedom Caucus.

HOUSE SPEAKER BREAKTHROUGH: MCCARTHY PICKS UP 14 GOP VOTES IN 12TH ROUND OF VOTING

The 14 GOP lawmakers who flipped to McCarthy on Friday were Reps.-elect Dan Bishop, N.C.; Joshua Brecheen, Okla.; Mike Cloud, Texas; Andrew Clyde, Ga.; Byron Donalds, Fla.; Anna Paulina Luna, Fla.; Mary Miller, Ill.; Ralph Norman, S.C.; Scott Perry, Pa.; Chip Roy, Texas; Keith Self, Texas; Paul Gosar, Ariz.; and Andy Ogles, Tenn.

Rep.-elect Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., switched her vote from “present” to McCarthy.

Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, who originally voted for McCarthy in the first two rounds, then switched to Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and then voted for himself after a nomination from his colleagues, before finally casting a vote for McCarthy Friday.

FIVE REPUBLICANS WHO HAVE SAID THEY WILL NOT SUPPORT KEVIN MCCARTHY’S BID FOR SPEAKER

“What I trust is that he’s gonna do the job necessary to lead our conference and lead the House of Representatives,” Donalds said when he Fox News Digital asked whether he trusts McCarthy.

“And… in this institution, trust is one of those things, to quote Ronald Reagan, that you always have to verify,” he added.

Donalds said the agreement in place that lawmakers are still working to finalize allows lawmakers to “verify” that trust.

LIVE UPDATES: THE VOTE FOR HOUSE SPEAKER

“And what this agreement does, it allows the members of Congress to verify the trust that we’re instilling in Kevin McCarthy. Or that I perceive we are going to instill…,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House will reconvene at 10 p.m. Friday to vote on the 14th ballot for House speaker in the 118th Congress.

Fox News Digital’s Patrick Hauf contributed to this report.