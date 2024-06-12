McMaster-backed nurse practitioner advances to runoff in South Carolina GOP primary to succeed Rep. Duncan

Sheri Biggs, a nurse practitioner who won the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, advanced to a runoff in the crowded race for the Republican nomination to replace outgoing GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan in South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.

Biggs was among seven Republicans in contention, but no true frontrunner emerged ahead of the primary.

Biggs, a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard ran as a “pro-life, pro-Second Amendment lifelong Republican.”

“I’m running for Congress to continue my lifetime of service and treat Washington’s health problem with bold, conservative, servant leadership,” she said on her campaign website.

Jones had been endorsed by McMaster and had also highlighted her commitment to work with former President Trump, although Trump backed another candidate in the race.

“Sheri Biggs epitomizes the greatness of the people of South Carolina — an unwavering belief in God, a commitment to selfless service and a true resolve to fight for our shared values,” McMaster said in his endorsement.

“While her distinguished military and health care careers are truly admirable, her passion to help heal our nation’s fiscal, mental and spiritual health problems is exactly what we need representing us in Congress. Sheri Biggs will work with President Trump to secure our border, protect tax dollars, defend our conservative values, keep the promises to our veterans and drain the swamp.”

Duncan decided not to run again for the seat after seven terms. Duncan’s wife filed for divorce last year, accusing him of several affairs.

“At some point in a career, one needs to step aside and allow others to bring fresh ideas and abilities into the fight for liberty,” Duncan said in a statement in January.

Trump had backed Pastor Mark Burns who also advanced to the runoff, a longtime supporter, in the race. Former Sen. Lindsey Graham staffer Kevin Bishop, state Rep. Stewart Jones and businessman Franky Franco were among those who had also thrown their hats in the ring.

The Democratic primary in the 3rd District is between high school science teacher Frances Guldner and Byron Best, who manages a Sherwin Williams paint store in Greenwood.

The district is a mostly rural area in the northern and western part of the state. A Democrat has not won the district since Graham flipped the seat in 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.