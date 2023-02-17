MD Gov. Wes Moore to require agencies to report Minority Business Enterprise data

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Thursday to require state agencies to report data to assess the performance of the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program.

“Our administration has the most diverse cabinet in history, and it’s critical that we take the first step forward in delivering more access and opportunities to our minority-owned businesses in order to create a more economically competitive and inclusive state,” Moore said.

The order requires participating agencies that have not yet submitted mandatory MBE data for fiscal year 2022 to the administration within 15 days.,

MARYLAND AUTHORITIES DISCOVER HISTORIC SLAVE HOME NEAR TUBMAN BIRTHPLACE

The order requires that within 60 days, the 70 agency program participants must report certain procurement activity since July 1, 2022, in addition to MBE goals and benchmarks.

Agencies also will be required to report on outreach and marketing efforts conducted since July 1, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Within 60 days, the Maryland Department of Transportation will report to the governor the number of firms certified as Minority Business Enterprises, broken down by jurisdiction, race, and gender.

Maryland established the Minority Business Enterprise program in 1978 to increase participation for minority and women-owned firms in state government procurement. In 2013, the state set a 29% MBE goal, which the state has consistently failed to meet.