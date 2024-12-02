MD mayor under fire for pushing immigrant ‘legal advocacy fund’ to rebuff Trump-Homan agenda

The mayor of Maryland’s second-largest city caused a firestorm after announcing his plan seeking the establishment of a taxpayer-funded “legal advocacy fund” to defend immigrants “who may be harmed by policies from the new (Trump) administration.”

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, a Democrat, hearkened back to his ancestors’ arrival from Ireland in saying President-elect Donald Trump’s “first term is prologue” on how he will treat immigrants in announcing an appropriation request to “ensure [immigrants] have the legal support they need to stand strong and remain in this community they have chosen to call home.”

“In many regards, this election did not go as I had hoped,” said O’Connor, whose city of 86,000 sits halfway between Washington, D.C. and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

“As many residents know, our city council recently made a decision to provide voting rights to any resident that calls Frederick home, regardless of citizenship status. We will continue to make progress on implementation as it’s our responsibility and not take any step that would seek to create division, target vulnerable populations or undermine the trust that we have worked hard to build in our community,” O’Connor added.

MS-13 GANG MEMBER SUSPECTED OF MARYLAND MURDER ALLOWED TO ATTEND HIGH SCHOOL

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee criticized the move, saying O’Connor’s “pledge to protect illegal aliens is particularly appalling.” He highlighted the case of Walter Javier Martinez, an MS-13 gang member who was sentenced to 70 years for the rape, strangulation and murder of Kayla Hamilton, a young, autistic woman in nearby Harford County. Martinez, who was 17 at the time, had been released to a “sponsor” in Frederick before committing the crime. He pleaded guilty to Hamilton’s murder in August.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., said public officials at all levels of government have a responsibility to protect their citizens:

“I am confident the incoming Trump administration will disabuse these state and local leaders of the notion they are above federal immigration law.”

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told Fox News Digital that O’Connor’s plan is “totally inappropriate.”

“I think he’s going to anger the taxpayers. And aside from that, I think it’s unfair to the taxpayer,” Jenkins said in a Monday interview.

He added there are enough private or non-profit advocacy groups that would front legal fees and such for migrants facing federal action.

Jenkins, whose department is responsible for enforcing laws outside Frederick city proper, predicts the move will invite increased criminal activity to the area under the “false perception” they’ll be protected.

“He’s not going to let the Frederick Police Department cooperate with ICE.”

Jenkins praised incoming “border czar” Tom Homan, adding the ICE veteran doesn’t need Frederick city’s blessing to conduct federal operations.

He noted that local and county agencies don’t have jurisdiction to enforce immigration law, but reiterated he is fully supportive of Trump’s and Homan’s general policy plans.

“I am 100% supportive from the standpoint I want to do everything I can to keep my county safe, our citizens safe, reduce crime, remove a criminal element, and let’s clean this country up.”

In his remarks reported last week, O’Connor cited Vice President Kamala Harris’ concession speech, in which she said, “Now is the time we must be organized, energized and engaged.” He said Frederick would add focusing on upholding the city’s values to her sentiment.

MARYLAND GOVERNOR DEFENDS $190K TRUMP-CENTRIC CONSULTANT CONTRACT AS PRESIDENT-ELECT MOVES IN NEXT DOOR

Fox News Digital reached out to O’Connor for further comment. Frederick notably hosts both the presidential Camp David retreat in the nearby Catoctin Mountains and the U.S. biological defense headquarters at Fort Detrick.

In his public remarks, O’Connor denied he was making a political message, but instead a “patriotic one.”

“While we cannot predict every policy or action this administration may take. We have seen enough to know our path forward here in Frederick is clear. We will be steadfast in ensuring that our city continues to be a place where everyone feels safe, respected and protected.”

O’Connor added that the Frederick Police Department — separate from Jenkins’ agency — is “committed to ensuring all residents feel safe in reporting crime and know that they will not be questioned about their immigration status.”

“We refuse to aid and abet outside agencies attempting to detain, deport or remove any residents from our community,” the mayor said.

Asked for first-hand comment, the FPD said it is committed to building trust and maintaining open lines of communication with all members of our diverse community.”

“For years, we have focused solely on enforcing traffic and criminal laws, not immigration laws… Immigration enforcement is the responsibility of federal agencies, not the Frederick Police Department.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In their statement sent to Fox News Digital, the department said it does not inquire about immigration status from residents who need help or are reporting a crime, and it wants everyone in Frederick to feel safe in their interactions with police.

In Anne Arundel County, which includes the capital Annapolis, Democratic County Executive Steuart Pittman suggested similar defenses to O’Connor’s for immigrants facing deportation. FOXBaltimore reported Pittman said Anne Arundel will provide services to families of a deported breadwinner.

In Annapolis itself, Gov. Wes Moore told Fox News Digital the U.S. immigration system is broken and that Congress must fix it.

“Federal leaders need to set aside politics and work to ensure that our border is secure and that we have a fair and humane immigration system,” he said, adding he comes from a family of immigrants and is “deeply connected to the immigrant story and contributions” of their communities.

Moore addressed “speculation” about how Trump will address immigration policy:

“As governor, I have an obligation to protect Marylanders, including members of our immigrant communities. I take that obligation seriously and will wait to see what actions the new administration takes.”

Fox News Digital also reached out to potential Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman Rand Paul, R-Ky., and a listed contact for Democratic Rep.-elect April McClain-Delaney, who will represent Frederick in the new term.