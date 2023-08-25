Meadows mugshot released after turning himself in for Trump-Georgia case stemming from 2020 probe

A mugshot of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was released on Thursday after he turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta, Georgia, connected to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Meadows, a former congressman who served as chief of staff to President Trump, was indicted along with Trump and more than a dozen others out of the Fulton County probe launched by the district attorney.

The charges include violating the Georgia RICO Act–the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act. The court set Trump’s bail at $200,000, and he is expected to be quickly processed and released. Fox News Digital has learned his formal arraignment, where he is expected to plead not guilty, will take place sometime early next month.

Others charged out of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe, like former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and more had their photos taken during processing.

It marks the latest in a number of prosecutions against Trump, but this is the first that will require him also to pose for a mug shot — an image that is likely to be seen as iconic. Trump has denied wrongdoing in this case and others.

He has disputed the call at the center of the case, in which he urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to find 11,000 votes to overturn his loss to President Biden. Trump has called the phone call “perfect.”

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records brought by a Manhattan grand jury after a years-long investigation into alleged hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal leading up to the 2016 election. Both women were paid for their silence on alleged affairs with Trump — affairs Trump has repeatedly denied.

In June, Trump was indicted on federal charges that emerged out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation related to the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He again pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, he pleaded not guilty to more charges stemming from the same investigation, but relating to 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.