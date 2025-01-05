Melania Trump, Amazon partner to release new film about her life in theaters worldwide

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime has exclusively licensed a documentary film for global theatrical and streaming release that will give viewers an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes look” at First Lady Melania Trump’s life, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital has learned that the project is expected to be released globally in theaters and for streaming use in the second half of 2025.

Filming for the upcoming documentary began in December 2024. The documentary will be executive produced by First Lady Melania Trump and Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media, with Brett Ratner of RatPac Entertainment serving as director.

Prime Video is expected to share more details on the project as filming progresses, and will release plans when finalized, Fox News Digital has learned.

“We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement comes just weeks before Mrs. Trump will return to the White House as first lady of the United States of America.

It also comes months after the release of her first-ever book, “Melania.” The memoir presents an intimate portrait of Melania Trump and includes personal stories and family photos she had not previously shared with the public.

“Melania” has been at the top of the New York Times’ best-selling list since its release to the public.

In November, just days after President-elect Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States, Mrs. Trump also rolled out a digital photography series to highlight her life on the 2024 campaign trail and at home.

Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview last year that if she had the privilege to serve as first lady again — which she will, beginning on Jan. 20, 2025 — she would continue to prioritize initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children to ensure they have the “support and resources they need to reach their full potential.”

“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow and thrive,” she said.

During the first Trump administration, Mrs. Trump hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her “Be Best” initiative and focused on strengthening the child welfare system. She worked with members of Congress on legislation that secured funding for grants awarded to youth and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The bill ultimately was signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020.

Since leaving the White House, the former first lady has also created special edition Non-Fungible Tokens. A portion of those proceeds also went toward her initiative “Fostering the Future” to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

“Fostering the Future” students are currently enrolled in multiple colleges and universities across the country, with areas of focus primarily on technology and computer sciences.

“Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows,” Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital last year. “Each story shaped me into who I am today.”

She said that “although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth.”