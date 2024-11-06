Melania Trump posts photo of son Barron, 18, voting for the 1st time in election with father at top of ticket

Melania Trump celebrated that her 18-year-old son, Barron, voted for the first time on Tuesday, saying he cast his ballot for his father, former President and now President-elect Trump.

“Voted for the first time – for his dad!” the former first lady wrote on X, sharing a photo of Barron from behind at the voting booth.

The post on her official account added the hashtags: #18yearsold #presidentialelection #proud.”

Donald and Melania Trump voted in-person on Tuesday at the Mandel Recreation Center near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

By contrast, Vice President Harris told reporters in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday that she had voted via a mail-in ballot that was “on its way” to California.

Barron Trump, who turned 18 in March, is Melania’s only child with the president-elect. He is a college freshman attending the Stern School of Business at New York University in Manhattan.

Barron, whose childhood included time at the White House during Trump’s first term, had been helping his father’s campaign with their podcast strategy.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, told Politico’s Playbook Deep Dive podcast that Barron “has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do.” Miller added, “I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job.”