Melania Trump set to appear at Republican National Convention: report

Former first lady Melania Trump is expected to appear at the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to a report.

Two individuals familiar with the situation told the Associated Press that the former first lady will attend the convention, where her husband, former President Donald Trump, is set to be nominated.

The convention, which is set to run from July 15 through 18, would be one of Melania Trump’s first appearances in months in support of her husband’s presidential campaign.

AMBER ROSE CONFIRMS PRO-TRUMP SPEECH AT RNC IN MILWAUKEE NEXT WEEK

Melania Trump has kept a low profile in the years since she lived in the White House, reportedly focusing most on raising teenage son Barron.

She has briefly popped up on major occasions to appear with Donald Trump, such as his Super Tuesday victory party and his 78th birthday party in June.

Donald Trump has described her as a “private” person who does not enjoy being in the spotlight but endures the pressure for his sake.

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP, MELANIA AT BARRON’S GRADUATION IN FLORIDA DURING BREAK IN NEW YORK CRIMINAL TRIAL

“You know, a lot of first ladies would go out — they want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband, because he’s not introducing them,” Trump said at a Fox News townhall in February. “If I didn’t introduce Melania, she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person.”

He has praised the attention she pays to Barron, as well her personal charitable endeavors.

“Her life revolves around that boy. It’s so important to her,” Trump said at the townhall. “At the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She’s raised a lot of money for charity. She’s a private person.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another member of the Trump clan — Lara Trump — currently serves as the Republican National Committee co-chair.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and others are also expected to be in attendance.